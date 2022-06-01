Inter Milan reach €7.5m salary agreement with Chelsea superstar - Reports 

Romelu Lukaku has reportedly agreed a wage cut to rejoin Inter Milan from Chelsea. The Belgian striker is keen on playing regularly and feels Thomas Tuchel's system is not fit for him.

As per a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lukaku has agreed a contract worth €7.5 million with Inter. The news follows Gianluigi Di Marzio's report that the Serie A club are working on getting the striker on loan next season.

Lukaku switched agents last month in order to push for a move. As per the report, he is now represented by a lawyer, and they have been working with Inter for the last few days.

In his infamous interview back in December, Lukaku confirmed he wanted to head back to Inter before finishing his career. He said:

"I really hope in the depths of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but at a still good level to hopefully win more. I have always said that I have Inter in my heart, I will return to play there, I really hope so. I am in love with Italy."

Chelsea's Lukaku apologizes to Inter fans

Romelu Lukaku issued an apology to Inter fans for the way he left the club last summer. The Belgian had repeatedly claimed he was keen on staying at the San Siro, but ended up joining Chelsea.

Lukaku continued:

"I think everything that happened was not supposed to happen like this. How I left Inter, how I communicated with the fans...even when I left it was not the right time. Now I think it is right to speak because I have always said that I have Inter in my heart, I will return to play there, I really hope so. I want to say a big apology to the Inter fans because I think the way I left should have been different."

Lukaku won the Serie A with Inter under Antonio Conte, who also left the club last summer. The Belgian won the FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea this season, but his return to the club has been largely underwhelming, as he delivered just 15 goals in 44 appearances.

