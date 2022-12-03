Inter Milan set for Romelu Lukaku talks with Chelsea - Reports

Inter Milan will open talks with Chelsea to secure a longer loan deal to keep Romelu Lukaku at the Guiseppe Meazza as the Blues have no interest in the Belgian, according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Football Italia),

After a brilliant season in Italy, the Belgium international recorded a massive €113 million fee to move to Chelsea in 2021. However, he failed to reach expectations at Stamford Bridge, scoring just eight Premier League goals in 26 appearances.

Romelu Lukaku's sub-par returns for the Blues saw him leave on loan to Inter Milan at the start of the 2022-23 season, where he has played just five games.

Romelu Lukaku and Belgium crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the group stage, and with the winter transfer window looming, Chelsea have decided to cut ties with the forward.

Executives from both clubs have reportedly met to discuss the temporary loan deal that took the Belgian to the Nerazzurri in the summer, and talks of making the move permanent have taken place.

Having signed him for a massive fee, the Blues will not be able to make a profit on his sale. However, it is expected that they will push to make his move permanent for around €70 million. The Nerazzurri aren't intent on making such a payment and would prefer to extend Lukaku's loan deal for an extra season.

Pundit slams Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku following missed chances at the FIFA World Cup

Former Sunderland player-turned-pundit Ally McCoist has been shocked by Lukaku's inability to find the net for Belgium at the World Cup. The Red Devils needed to secure three points in their clash against Croatia on December 1 and were counting on the 29-year-old striker.

However, Romelu Lukaku squandered four massive opportunities to secure the win for his side. While a number of chances came at somewhat awkward angles, the biggest chance of the night fell to the Belgian right in front of the goal line. Lukaku was still unable to hit the back of the net.

Speaking to talkSPORT (via The Chelsea Chronicle), McCoist slammed the Chelsea loanee's efforts and said:

“You’re not trying to make excuses for him because how he never scored goes beyond me. But you are trying to find a reason why he never scored. I don’t know why he thinks the defenders going to get a touch on it, or he sees it late."

“It will baffle me forever how he never scored one of those chances, particularly someone like Lukaku. You couldn’t make an excuse. It was actually amazing the amount of chances they had.”

