Inter Milan slap £77m price tag on Arsenal target - Reports

Inter Milan have reportedly revealed their asking price for Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentine forward has been the subject of interest from Premier League giants Arsenal. The Gunners are one of many European clubs that are monitoring the player's current situation at Inter Milan.

According to Tuttosport, Inter Milan are open to the prospect of selling Lautaro Martinez this summer due to their dire financial situation. The Serie A champions are believed to be willing to listen to offers in the region of £77 million.

Lautaro Martinez has quickly emerged as one of the hottest properties in Europe. He became Inter Milan's talisman after being made a regular member of the starting line-up during the 2019-20 season.

The 23-year-old scored 21 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions for Inter Milan during the 2019-20 campaign. His performances subsequently caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs.

Barcelona and Real Madrid tried to sign the striker last summer, but the Spanish giants were put off by Inter Milan's £100 million valuation of him. Both clubs are still interested in the player but currently lack the finances to fund a move for him this summer.

Lautaro Martinez scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists in 38 Serie A appearances in the 2020-21 season as he led Inter Milan to their first Scudetto in 11 years.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is desperate to add a striker to his squad this summer. The Gunners will look to take advantage of Inter Milan's current financial situation by making a bid for the forward.

New Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi has reportedly identified Lazio's Joaquin Correa as a potential replacement for Lautaro Martinez.

Arsenal could struggle to sign Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez after completing a move for Ben White

Arsenal completed the signing of Ben White from Brighton & Hove Albion for £50 million last week. Having spent such a big amount of money on a new signing, it seems unlikely that the Gunners will be able to raise the £77 million they need to sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan.

The Gunners could, therefore, prefer a move for Chelsea outcast Tammy Abraham. The 23-year-old is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League and is reportedly desperate to leave Stamford Bridge. He could be available for as little as £30 million this summer.

