Inter Milan in talks to sign Real Madrid star this summer - Reports

Serie A champions Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing La Liga giants Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez. The 34-year-old joined Madrid at the age of 11 and has spent his entire playing career in the Spanish capital.

Noted transfer market specialist Fabrizio Romano previously reported that Nacho had received offers from Major League Soccer (MLS) and clubs in Saudi Arabia, who expressed interest in acquiring his services once the current season concludes.

However, recent reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport indicate that while a move to the MLS is Nacho's priority, he has always held a deep admiration for Serie A and has followed Italian football closely.

Nacho has announced his intention to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, and the possibility of acquiring such an experienced and versatile defender on a free transfer has piqued Inter Milan's interest. The Nerazzurri, who already have seasoned defenders like Francesco Acerbi and Stefan de Vrij, initially planned to retain both players. However, they recognize the unique opportunity Nacho presents.

Inter Milan's management understands that finding a player of Nacho's calibre and experience without a transfer fee is rare. As a result, they are seriously considering making an offer.

The Ballon d'Or conundrum: Real Madrid star on which teammate has the higher chance of winning the prestigious award

With Real Madrid reclaiming the La Liga title and reaching the Champions League final, the spotlight has turned to the Ballon d'Or race. Two Real Madrid stars, Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham, are among the top contenders for the prestigious award, thanks to their stellar performances this season.

Vinicius Jr. and Bellingham have been instrumental in Madrid's success, each scoring 23 goals in the 2023/24 season. Their contributions have been crucial in securing the La Liga triumph and advancing to the Champions League final. In light of these achievements, Madrid's defender Eder Militao was asked to weigh in on which of his teammates has a better shot at winning the Ballon d'Or. He said (via GOAL):

"To win it? Both, but Vinicius is the best for me. If he keeps doing things like this, it won't be long."

Vinicius, meanwhile, expressed his admiration for Bellingham in a conversation with Real Madrid TV.

"We have a very good connection," Vinicius said. "I always say I'm a big fan, a Bellingham fan. He's done everything to join us and he's happy. So are we. Hopefully, he can score more goals so that he can be the top scorer in La Liga," he said.