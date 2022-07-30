Inter name asking price and condition to be met for sale of Chelsea midfield target: Reports

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SempreInter), Chelsea have received a response from Inter regarding the purchase of young Nerrazurri midfielder Cesare Casadei.

The Blues are said to be highly interested in the skills of the teenage talent but their Italian counterparts will not let him go for cheap. Inter have placed a €20 million price tag on the 19-year-old. They also want a buy-back clause included in any deal for the player's sale.

While the Serie A outfit are intent on making some profit off the sale of the youngster, Chelsea are currently only prepared to pay €7 million for the midfielder.

The main factor that could see Casadei remain in Italy is the buy-back clause, as the Blues have no intention of signing him with such a clause in place. It remains to see if the Blues will be willing to change their mind about signing the midfielder with a clause they're not happy with.

If Casadei stays with Inter, he could become part of a strong squad itching to snatch the Serie A crown from the head of their eternal rivals Milan.

Chelsea have had a topsy-turvy transfer window so far

It wasn't a great start to the summer for the Blues as they let Romelu Lukaku leave on loan for Serie A, where the striker flourished before his Stamford Bridge move. Signing him only a year ago after paying a record fee only to send him back on loan seems like a poor piece of business for Chelsea.

They have also lost two important center-backs Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who both moved to Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively. So far, the Blues have brought in one center-back to fill in the gap in Kalidou Koulibaly.

Raheem Sterling is the only other player to have been signed. The Englishman arrived from Manchester City for a fee of €56 million. Chelsea will need to push further in the transfer window in order to make key signings ahead of the new season.

