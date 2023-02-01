"Interest is very serious" - Arsenal set to launch summer move for long-term Chelsea target after Moises Caicedo blow

Arsenal will reportedly make an attempt to sign long-term Chelsea target and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice in the summer.

Despite making two bids, the Gunners failed to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo in the January transfer window. As per Sky Sports, their bids of £60 million and £70 million were rejected by the Seagulls.

While they could make an attempt for the Ecuadorian midfielder in the summer as well, journalist Dean Jones has reported that Arsenal are interested in Rice. He told GiveMeSport:

“The Declan Rice interest is very serious, I’m told. I was very doubtful about the authenticity of that rumour at first but I’ve checked it out several times with different sources and they are definitely going to have a crack at signing him.”

Rice has been heavily linked with Chelsea since last summer (via Football.London) after rising through the ranks at their academy. However, the move never materialized and he stayed put with West Ham.

The west London side have now signed Enzo Fernandez from SL Benfica and it is unclear if they will pursue Rice in the summer. This could perhaps make it easier for Arsenal to sign the English midfielder, whose contract expires in the summer of 2024.

Here we go. Enzo Fernández, new Chelsea player! All documents are signed between the clubs with Benfica and player side on contract valid until June 2031Medical tests, done.Payment in 6 installments — but £40m upfront. Boehly, Eghbalix board did it after mad 24h.Here we go. Enzo Fernández, new Chelsea player! All documents are signed between the clubs with Benfica and player side on contract valid until June 2031 ✅🔵🇦🇷 #CFCMedical tests, done.Payment in 6 installments — but £40m upfront. Boehly, Eghbalix board did it after mad 24h.Here we go. https://t.co/0wgbwYqU2c

Rice, 24, has made 221 senior appearances for the Hammers, contributing 11 goals and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, the Gunners signed Jorginho from Chelsea in January after their failed pursuit of Caicedo.

Arsenal and Chelsea's January transfer business

Both London clubs were highly active in the January transfer window.

Arsenal have brought in three players to the Emirates as they look to strengthen their Premier League title charge. They currently have a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

The Gunners signed forward Leandro Trossard, defender Jakub Kiwior, and midfielder Jorginho in the recently concluded transfer window.

Arsenal @Arsenal Welcome to The Arsenal, Jorginho Welcome to The Arsenal, Jorginho 👊 https://t.co/jHXqAUBKKQ

Multiple players also left the club on loan in January, including Marquinhos (Norwich City), Cedric Soares (Fulham) and Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace).

Chelsea, meanwhile, were perhaps the most active side in the January transfer window. They began by signing David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile, and Joao Felix (on loan). They also brought in Mykhaylo Mudryk, Malo Gusto, Noni Madueke, and Enzo Fernandez.

Players who left Chelsea on loan include the likes of Gusto (Olympique Lyonnais) and Cesare Casadei (Reading). Meanwhile, Jorginho joined Arsenal on a permanent transfer.

The Blues are currently 10th in the Premier League table, 10 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

