Internal talks in Real Madrid building up about Carlo Ancelotti's unfair treatment of midfielder - Reports 

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti’s treatment of French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has been noted by members of the club, Spanish outlet Relevo has reported.

Camavinga joined the Whites from Rennes for a sizable €31 million fee in August 2021. He played a crucial role as Madrid secured the La Liga-Champions League-Spanish Sup Cup treble in the 2021-22 season, chipping in two goals and two assists in 40 appearances.

Camavinga was expected to get more minutes under Ancelotti this season, but that has not been the case. Out of his 25 appearances this season, only 10 have been from the first blast of the whistle. Out of those 10 matches, Ancelotti has taken him off a whopping seven times during the half-time interval.

According to Relevo, Ancelotti’s treatment of Camavinga has been noted by many at the club. It has been reported that internal discussions are being carried out, possibly to find a solution to the problem.

It will be interesting to see whether or not such discussions help Camavinga get a more prominent role in Real Madrid’s starting XI.

Carlo Ancelotti urges Real Madrid to learn from Spanish Super Cup defeat to Barcelona

Los Blancos succumbed to a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Barcelona in the 2023 Spanish Super Cup final at the King Fahd International Stadium on 15 January. Gavi, Robert Lewandowski, and Pedri found the back of the net as Xavi clinched the first trophy in charge of Barcelona. Karim Benzema scored the only consolation goal for Real Madrid.

Speaking to the press after the game, Ancelotti called for his players to pick themselves back up and keep fighting on all fronts.

“We have to learn from this, it’s a difficult moment and that’s it,” the boss said, as reported by Marca.

“We don’t have to do too many things, we knew before the game the team is not at its best. We have to cheer up and prepare for the next game. This game helps us, as it has shown some shortcomings in our play.”

Madrid, who have now tasted two defeats in 2023 (first against Villarreal in La Liga), will return to action in the Copa del Rey clash against Villarreal on 19 January.

