"It's about fighting to be there" - Thomas Tuchel sends message to Bayern Munich star amid transfer interest from Arsenal and Liverpool

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has urged Ryan Gravenberch to fight for his place at the club amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

Gravenberch, 20, joined Bayern from Ajax last summer for €18.5 million but has struggled for a starting role at the Allianz Arena. He has started just four of 26 games across competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Speculation has risen over the Dutch midfielder's future, with Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly keeping tabs. The latter view him as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham, in whom they have cooled interest.

However, Tuchel has praised Gravenberch's efforts in training and insists that he just needs to be patient (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I see Ryan’s qualities in training, he’s doing well. He's a midfielder who can turn and dribble very well. Now it's about being patient. It's about fighting to be there”.

Gravenberch faces hefty competition for a starting berth in Tuchel's side. Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich have been undisputed starters for the Bavarians. The midfielder has admitted that he could look to leave Bayern in search of more first-team football. He said (via 90min):

"I'd rather succeed at Bayern (than leave). But if that doesn’t work out and I don’t get opportunities, then maybe I should look elsewhere. At the moment, however, I’m not so concerned with that and I hope that I can change my situation at Bayern."

The Dutchman enjoyed a prominent role with Ajax before heading to the Allianz Arena. He featured 42 times across competitions last season, scoring three goals and providing six assists.

Liverpool are set for a massive midfield overhaul in the summer. Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Arthur Melo are all expected to leave Anfield.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be looking to strengthen his midfield ahead of a return to UEFA Champions League football. The Gunners signed Jorginho from Chelsea in January but are still looking for midfield recruits.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp urged to tinker with Trent-Alexander Arnold's position after mixed showing against Arsenal

Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold frustrated against Arsenal.

Liverpool and Arsenal played out an enthralling 2-2 draw at Anfield last Sunday (April 9). The Gunners stormed into a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

Alexander-Arnold put in a lackadaisical defensive performance in the first 35 minutes before coming to life after a bust-up with Granit Xhaka. The English right-back had a hand in Roberto Firmino's eventual equalizer, sending a delightful cross to the Brazilian to head home.

Bent has urged Klopp to take a leaf out of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's page and move Alexander-Arnold into an inverted full-back position. Guardiola has done this with John Stones who has excelled in the role. The former Premier League striker told talkSPORT:

“When you look at John Stones in that inverted full-back role, he’s so good at it. But can you imagine Trent in that type of position? With his range of passing?”

Alexander-Arnold's season has been clouded by criticism over his defensive capabilities at right-back. Bent insists that he always have problems defensively but could flourish in an inverted full-back role:

"But his range of passing Trent, I think as a standard full-back, right-back, he’s always going to have those defensive problems. But if you play him in that inverted full-back role with his range of passing, and his technique, he can do some serious damage."

Poll : 0 votes