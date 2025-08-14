Italian giants submit £20m bid to sign Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho: Fabrizio Romano

AS Roma have offered Manchester United £20m for Jadon Sancho, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The report adds that the Serie A giants are also open to a loan deal with a purchase option and are already in touch with the player's entourage.

Sancho is a forgotten man at Old Trafford following a number of off-field issues. The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Chelsea, who had an obligation to sign him permanently this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🚨🟡🔴 AS Roma submit official bid to Manchester United to sign Jadon Sancho. Permanent move for £20m offered while club’s also open to loan with buy clause. Decision up to Manchester United and Sancho’s camp. 🔀 AS Roma, in contact with both Sancho and Bailey.

However, Sancho failed to convince and the Blues reportedly paid a fine to come out of the purchase obligation. With the Englishman no longer in Ruben Amorim's plans for the upcoming season, the Red Devils are eager to move him on this summer.

Sancho's contract with Manchester United expires at the end of this season, but the club have the option of an additional year. Recent reports have suggested that Juventus are interested in his signature, and Roma have now entered the race.

The Italian club are looking to upgrade their attack and are willing to bet on the Englishman. Despite his struggles at the Red Devils and Chelsea, Roma believe that the player could add quality to their squad.

Sancho arrived at Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 as one of the finest young players in the world. However, he has failed to live up to expectations at Manchester United, registering just 12 goals and six assists from 83 games across competitions.

Are Manchester United considering a move for Carlos Baleba this summer?

Carlos Baleba

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is eager to add Carlos Baleba to his roster this summer, according to The Independent. The Red Devils are looking to add more quality to the middle of the park after significantly improving their squad over the summer.

Amorim now has a new look attack, having roped in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko. Young left-back Diego Leon has been signed to provide cover for January signing Patrick Dorgu.

Baleba has now emerged as an option to strengthen the midfield, thanks to a series of impressive performances for Brighton & Hove Albion in recent times. The Seagulls apparently want £120m to let the 21-year-old go, which is posing a threat to Manchester United's plans. The Red Devils are now considering various payment packages to convince the East Sussex club, including an offer of £80m up front and the rest in add-ons.

