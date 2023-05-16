James Milner's former club make last-ditch effort to sign Liverpool midfielder as he edges closer to Brighton move: Reports

Leeds United have joined Brighton & Hove Albion in the race to sign Liverpool midfielder James Milner on a free transfer this summer, according to The Daily Mail.

Milner joined the Reds from Manchester City on a free transfer ahead of the 2015-16 season. He has since been a regular for the Anfield outfit, making 330 appearances across competitions. The midfielder bagged 26 goals and 46 assists in those games and helped the club win seven trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

However, the Englishman's eight-year spell at Liverpool is set to come to an end this summer. He is not expected to extend his contract with Jurgen Klopp's side beyond this season. At 37, Milner is nearing the end of his career but is still not short of options.

Brighton have been credited with an interest in signing Milner on a free transfer. The Seagulls are sixth in the Premier League, sitting one point above seventh-place Tottenham Hotspur with two games in hand. They are well-placed to qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

With European qualification within their reach, Brighton are keen to add experience and depth to their squad. Hence, Milner is an attractive target for Roberto De Zerbi's side. It has been claimed that the veteran has agreed to move to the AMEX Stadium.

However, the Seagulls are not the only club interested in signing Milner. According to the aforementioned source, Leeds are also in the mix to acquire the midfielder. A return to Elland Road cannot be ruled out for the Liverpool man, although Brighton are leading the race to snap him up.

Leeds are battling relegation as they sit 18th in the table with 31 points from 36 games. They are one point adrift of the safe zone with two games left. The Whites would have to avoid relegation to re-sign Milner.

Milner began his footballing career at Leeds, making 53 senior appearances for them. He moved to Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Manchester City before eventually joining the Reds. He could consider returning to Yorkshire as Leeds are close to his heart.

Liverpool planning midfield overhaul

James Milner is one of several players who are expected to leave Liverpool as free agents this summer. It has been confirmed that Roberto Firmino will depart Anfield. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are also tipped to leave when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

The Reds, meanwhile, have no plans to make Arthur Melo's loan move from Juventus permanent. Hence, four midfielders appear to be in line to leave the club. Jurgen Klopp's side, though, are expected to bolster their options in the area this summer.

The Premier League giants have been linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister. They are also interested in signing Mason Mount from Chelsea. Other midfielders, including Manuel Ugarte and Nicolo Barella, have also been mooted as options ahead of the summer.

