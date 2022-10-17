Joan Laporta includes ex-Chelsea coach in potential 3-man shortlist to replace Xavi at Barcelona: Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has already drawn up a three-man shortlist to replace Xavi Hernandez with former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel in the running.

As reported by Spanish outlet El Nacional, the Catalan giants are already considering the future of Xavi due to poor results.

It has not even been a year since the club legend was brought in by the Blaugrana as their manager. The World Cup-winning former Spanish midfielder made an immediate impact at Camp Nou after replacing another Barcelona legend, Ronald Koeman.

However, the Barca hierarchy are believed to be concerned with the club's form this campaign despite backing the manager the best they could this summer.

The Blaugrana face the prospect of getting eliminated from the group stage of the Champions League this campaign. Even though they can still qualify for the Round of 16 mathematically, it would be quite an uphill task.

They also lost 3-1 to their arch-rivals Real Madrid on Sunday and, as a result, trail them by three points in the La Liga table.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Xavi has a worse win rate than Ronald Koeman after 50 games in charge of Barcelona Xavi has a worse win rate than Ronald Koeman after 50 games in charge of Barcelona 👀 https://t.co/fsPvGv3umE

It is understood that former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will be Barcelona's first choice if they part ways with Xavi. Tuchel's experience with top clubs and ability to adapt are the key reasons why Laporta fancies him.

Also, the fact that he is currently without a job makes him more attractive for the Blaugrana as he could be brought in immediately after sacking Xavi.

River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo is the second name on the shortlist as the Argentine continues to impress at the Buenos Aires club. Gallardo has already announced that he will leave River Plate in December but his lack of experience in Europe could be a stumbling block.

The final name on Laporta's list is Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, but it would be quite complicated. Klopp is contracted at Anfield until the summer of 2026 but could leave next summer if the Reds continue to struggle.

However, reports suggest that Barcelona will have to wait at least until next summer if they have to recruit Klopp.

Former Chelsea boss could be fantastic for Barcelona

Chelsea's decision to sack Tuchel earned plenty of criticism from the media as well as from fans.

The German did incredibly well during his short stint as the Blues' boss but Chelsea did not make the best start to the season.

B/R Football @brfootball

28 wins

11 draws

11 losses



Xavi’s 56% win rate is the worst of any Barça coach with 50+ games since in 2001 50 games28 wins11 draws11 lossesXavi’s 56% win rate is the worst of any Barça coach with 50+ games since in 2001 50 games28 wins11 draws11 lossesXavi’s 56% win rate is the worst of any Barça coach with 50+ games since in 2001 😬 https://t.co/IGTl6sFvBH

The West Londoners have seemingly improved under new boss Graham Potter as he has won five of his six games in charge, having drawn the first one.

If Xavi does not manage to turn things around at Barcelona, it could cost him his job and Tuchel would certainly be a brilliant acquisition. The German boasts plenty of experience at the highest level and could bring the most out of the incredibly talented Barca side.

