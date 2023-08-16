Joao Felix entourage looking to terminate Atletico Madrid contract amid Barcelona interest - Reports

Joao Felix's camp are reportedly hoping to terminate his contract with Atletico Madrid as Barcelona keep tabs on his situation.

According to El Chiringuito TV, Felix's entourage are proposing the termination of his contract with Atleti which expires in 2027. The Portuguese forward only signed a new deal in January which was claimed to protect his value.

However, Felix's value is diminishing by the second amid a lack of first-team opportunities at the Wanda Metropolitano. The 23-year-old also endured a forgetful loan spell at Chelsea from January until this summer.

The Blues opted not to launch a permanent move for him after just four goals in 20 games across competitions. He instead has received interest from Atleti's La Liga rivals Barcelona.

Reports claim that Barca boss Xavi is open to Felix joining the Blaugrana once a new midfielder and right-back are signed. The Portugal international has already made it clear that he would relish the chance to join the Catalan giants:

"I’d love to play for Barça. Barcelona has always been my first choice and I’d love to join Barça, it was always my dream since I was a kid."

Those comments haven't gone down well with Los Cochoneros fans and his future with Diego Simeone's side is in doubt. It appears that his entourage are doing all they can to help aid a possible move to Barca.

Joao Felix was once heralded as a future world star during his time in the Primeira Liga with Benfica. He even won the Golden Boy award in 2019 but his venture in Spain with Atleti has left much to be admired.

Joao Felix's Portuguese compatriot Bernardo Silva won't be joining Barcelona

It had appeared that Joao Felix's Portugal teammate Bernardo Silva was one of Xavi's top transfer targets this summer. The Manchester City playmaker has long been on the Blaugrana's radar.

However, Silva has reportedly decided to stay at City and thus rejected a potential move to Barcelona in the process. The 29-year-old was in superb form last season, bagging seven goals and eight assists in 55 games across competitions.

He has reportedly agreed on a new three-year deal with Pep Guardiola's treble winners. It means Xavi will have to look elsewhere with regards to freshening up his midfield.

The Barcelona boss has already welcomed Ilkay Gundogan into his side as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at City. Meanwhile, Oriel Romeu arrived from Girona for a mere €3.4 million.