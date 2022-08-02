Jorge Mendes asks Manchester United to name their price for Cristiano Ronaldo as he attempts to secure exit for Portuguese superstar - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly asked Manchester United to name their price to sell the Portuguese forward this summer, as per The Mirror.

The 37-year-old has been in the middle of the transfer gossip column for United all summer. He reportedly dropped a request to the club to let him leave Old Trafford this summer should United receive an acceptable bid.

Ronaldo, who signed last summer and has another 12 months left on his contract, scored 24 goals in 38 games in all competitions for the Red Devils last season. However, the club did not do well as a unit and finished sixth in the league standings.

They also failed to stage a deep run in both domestic cups and the UEFA Champions League.

United missing out on the Champions League for next season is rumored to be a major reason for Cristiano Ronaldo wanting to leave the club. Given his age, he could be looking to join another team that can help him play in Europe's elite tournament in the 2022-23 campaign.

However, Manchester United have reportedly been adamant in keeping their Portuguese forward at Old Trafford this season. New manager Erik ten Hag has expressed his desire to work with Ronaldo and believes the Portuguese forward has a part to play in his plans at United.

Several clubs have reportedly turned down the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

As reported by the Mirror, Mendes has had a tough summer trying to secure an exit for Cristiano Ronaldo. As he continues to negotiate a final selling price with United, there also seems to be a problem with a lack of buyers for the Portuguese captain.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are believed to be the clubs who have already turned down the opportunity to sign Ronaldo.

The Blues stopped pursuing the superstar forward after discussions with manager Thomas Tuchel. Bayern have been more vocal in their rejection of the chance to bring in the player.

Atletico Madrid fans, meanwhile, have requested that the club not sign a former nemesis due to Ronaldo's connection with Real Madrid.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern



“We still have options in the current team - Zirkzee, Choupo-Moting then the young Mathys Tel”. FC Bayern won’t sign any striker this summer, Oliver Kahn confirms: “We are not going to sign a new striker - there’s no discussion. No way”, he tells Bild.“We still have options in the current team - Zirkzee, Choupo-Moting then the young Mathys Tel”. FC Bayern won’t sign any striker this summer, Oliver Kahn confirms: “We are not going to sign a new striker - there’s no discussion. No way”, he tells Bild. ⛔️ #FCBayern“We still have options in the current team - Zirkzee, Choupo-Moting then the young Mathys Tel”. https://t.co/epqSukQ4Iq

However, the Mirror's report added that since Mendes has requested United to slap a final price tag on Ronaldo, he may have found a new club for his client.

