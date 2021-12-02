Jorge Mendes offers Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG for blockbuster union with Lionel Messi - Reports

Jorge Mendes has reportedly offered Cristiano Ronaldo to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to facilitate a blockbuster union with Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo re-joined Manchester United from Juventus in what was one of the biggest transfers of the summer. The Portugal international returned to Old Trafford 12 years after leaving for Real Madrid.

The 36-year-old has made a significant impact upon returning to Manchester United, scoring 10 goals in 15 appearances across all competitions. The Red Devils, though, have been struggling with results.

Manchester United relieved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his duties on the back of several bad results last month. The Old Trafford outfit have now brought in Ralf Rangnick with a view to turning things around.

Rangnick's arrival, though, could have a significant impact on Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future. The former RB Leipzig boss is known for his intense pressing system and many fear the 36-year-old may not suit his style of play.

Rangnick also built a reputation for working with young players during his time at RB Leipzig and other clubs. This could mean that working with Ronaldo may not be entirely exciting for the German.

Tancredi Palmeri @tancredipalmeri Rangnick / Cristiano Ronaldo is a match made in heaven.



The heaven of car wrecks. Rangnick / Cristiano Ronaldo is a match made in heaven.The heaven of car wrecks.

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is aware of the situation and is already considering other options for his client. According to reports from Spanish outlet El Nacional, the forward's agent has offered his services to PSG to facilitate a blockbuster union with Lionel Messi.

If reports are to be believed, Jorge Mendes has already contacted PSG over Ronaldo's transfer. Mendes is claimed to be determined to see his 36-year-old client link up with Messi in Paris.

Could Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi unite at PSG?

For more than a decade Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have competed against each other to stake their claim to the title 'Greatest Of All Time'. The two have won 12 Ballon d'Or awards between them, as well as the hearts of football fans across the globe.

GOAL @goal Cristiano Ronaldo commented 'facts' under an Instagram post questioning Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or award 👀 Cristiano Ronaldo commented 'facts' under an Instagram post questioning Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or award 👀 https://t.co/i7PwBNLZQE

Unfortunately, Ronaldo and Messi are on the wrong side of their 30s and could hang up their boots soon. Many dream of seeing two of the best footballers of their generation play together at least once before they retire.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

There are suggestions that Kylian Mbappe is in line to join Real Madrid next year and PSG could be tempted by the idea of signing Cristiano Ronaldo. The 36-year-old linking up with former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi will be a dream come true for many.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra