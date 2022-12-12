 Jorge Mendes pushing Arsenal linked Joao Felix to join another Premier League club: Reports

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix's agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly pushing the forward to join Aston Villa ahead of Arsenal. The Portuguese star has been told he is free to leave the Spanish club in the upcoming window.

Felix was with Portugal at the FIFA World Cup for the last couple of weeks as they made their way to the quarterfinals in Qatar. He has scored once in the tournament, just two more than he has managed in his 12 matches in La Liga this season.

Aston Villa have Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins in their squad and are looking to bolster their attack. Mendes reportedly helped the Premier League side get Unai Emery and is now working to get his client to Villa Park.

Atletico Madrid ready to sell Arsenal target

Atletico Madrid have confirmed they are open to the sale of Joao Felix. The Spanish side's CEO, Miguel Angel Gil Marin, admitted that the forward was not in Diego Simeone's plans and said:

"(Joao Felix) is the biggest bet this club has taken in its history. I personally think he's a top talent, a world class player. For reasons it isn't worth getting into – the relationship between him and the boss (Simeone), the minutes played, his motivation right now – it makes you think that the reasonable thing is that if there's an option that's good for the player, good for the club, we can look at it. I'd love him to stay personally, but I don't think that's the player's idea."

Arsenal linked Felix has dismissed all talks about his future and claimed that he was fully focused on the World Cup.

He told the media in Qatar:

"I'm completely focused on the World Cup. My agent doesn't tell me anything about what's going to happen, nor does he want to. I need to be focused on the now to play a great tournament".

Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Juventus, and PSG have also been linked with Felix in the recent past, and all clubs are said to be keeping tabs on the forward. Bayern Munich have also reportedly shown interest in the Portuguese star.

