Jorginho's agent claims midfielder wants to leave Chelsea and return to Italy

Jorginho's agent has claimed the midfielder wants to leave Chelsea to return to Italy after Euro 2020.

The 29-year-old has been a regular in Thomas Tuchel's midfield since the German took over the reins at Chelsea in January. However, it seems that his heart is set on returning to Italy with his former club Napoli.

Jorginho's agent Joao Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli:

"He will think about the European Championship and, at the end of the competition, we will see. He would like to return to Italy, but to see him again at Napoli, it [transfer] depends on Aurelio De Laurentiis."

Jorginho has been linked with moves to Barcelona, AC Milan and Juventus. However, prior to the FA Cup final earlier this month, the Italian seemed to dismiss his rumored departure from Chelsea. He told The Independent:

"Of course, I do feel settled. When I came here, everything was different. But I felt welcome straight away. It feels great after three years, and I know everyone here appreciates what I try to do for the club and for the people, so it feels like home now in England."

“It’s definitely not the time to think about contracts with two finals to play! How could I want to leave the club? That’s not the point. It’s not the point even talking about it now. I’ve got two more years and, like I said, I really feel at home here, so there’s no point actually even talking about it. And we have only just started under Thomas [Tuchel] – we’ve got a lot more to do here."

“He would like to return to Italy, but to see him again at Napoli, it depends on Aurelio De Laurentiis (Napoli).”



- Jorginho’s Agent, Joao Santos#CFC pic.twitter.com/VGXvxYZ19M — FootballPurists (@FootballPurist_) May 29, 2021

Having now won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea, it remains to be seen whether Jorginho does depart this summer.

Jorginho emotional after Chelsea's UEFA Champions League victory

Jorginho was instrumental in Chelsea's victory

Jorginho played the full 90 minutes as Chelsea beat Manchester City to win the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League.

The midfielder was clearly overwhelmed after the win. He told the club's official website:

"This game means so much to me. My mum will be here, my dad and sister too. This final means a lot for my family, my friends and for those who were always beside me for every single moment of my life."

"It was really emotional beating Real Madrid to reach the final, but also physical as well. We spent a lot of energy and I was really tired after the game. Emotionally, to achieve the final was massive not just for me but for this group as well as we have been working so hard for that."

He added:

"Everything came through my mind of what I have been through in my life to get to this point. I was living that moment and it was very emotional to reach the final for me and my team-mates. I’m so happy to arrive in Porto in the Champions League final but of course, we want to lift the trophy."

Jorginho ends the season with 52 Tackles + Interceptions in the Champions League more than any other player! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/0dVGwzq6Oh — J5 ⭐️⭐️ (@ChelseaJF5) May 29, 2021

Kindly help Sportskeeda's football section improve by taking this 30-second survey.