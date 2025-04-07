Jose Mourinho included in 4-man shortlist compiled by Brazil for the role of their next head coach: Reports

Former Manchester United and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho could reportedly be in line to take over the national team job for Brazil. This is a rather interesting development, given that the current Fenerbahce boss is yet to take up an international assignment.

The claim comes from Globo, who say that the Brazilian Confederation are also considering Carlo Ancelotti, Jorge Jesus and Abel Ferreira for the role. At the moment, the Portuguese tactician has an agreement with his current side that lasts till the summer of 2026.

If he is to join Brazil, it would ideally have to happen this summer, giving Mourinho sufficient time to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. After the 62-year-old left Roma in 2024, ex-Chelsea star Steve Sidwell backed Mourinho to manage an international team and said (via SPORTbilbe):

"There’s a lot of talk about a national coaching role, as a manager for one of the countries. I think he’s still got the hunger and passion, the desire for more trophies. He’s a born winner but I could see him dipping into national management."

He added:

"I think the day-to-day suits him, that’s where he comes alive in sessions. The clipboard comes out, it’s always enjoyable. That hunger, that desire, burn that he’s got to do that day in, day out. I’m sure he’s got offers but I think he might try something new and he’s not getting any younger, so I think he could go in that direction."

Mourinho is a three-time Premier League winner with Chelsea. He managed to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy with Porto and Inter Milan once each.

Jose Mourinho receives three-match ban after nose grab in Turkish Cup clash

Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has been handed a three-match ban for grabbing Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk's nose after his team's 2-1 defeat in the Turkish Cup. This incident took place at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium after the Portuguese coach's team lost 2-1 on Wednesday, April 2.

Both managers were interacting with officials following the game's conclusion when Mourinho appeared from behind and grabbed his opposite coach's nose. As a result, he has now been fined 292,500 Turkish Lira and also handed a three-match ban for his actions.

This could be a crucial miss for Fenerbahce, given that the title race is heating up towards the latter stages of the season. They are second in the Super Lig standings, three points adrift of leaders Galatasaray.

