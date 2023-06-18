Jose Mourinho steps in to convince PSG star to join him at Roma next season: Reports

Jose Mourinho has reportedly contacted Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti over a Roma move.

Verratti, 30, has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world over the past decade. He has lifted a total of 30 trophies at the Parc des Princes so far, making 416 appearances across competitions for the Parisians.

However, the 54-cap Italy international has been rumored to be interested in securing an exit from the Ligue 1 outfit of late. He is said to be unhappy after receiving verbal abuse during a fan protest last month, as per RMC Sport.

Earlier this Tuesday, Radio Roma reported that the Giallorossi have approached PSG to discuss a deal for the star.

Now, according to Corriere della Sera, Mourinho personally called Verratti to try and convince him about a move to Roma last week. Due to the player's high wages, the Serie A side are likely to loan him in with a purchase option.

Earlier last month, football agent Rafaela Pimenta addressed Verratti's future. She said (h/t Calciomercato):

"An Italian sooner or later thinks of going home. He always wants to go. I can't say that's not the case. Now, PSG must finish the season... we will see later on. There are always false things said, which all come from the press."

Verratti, whose deal is set to expire in June 2026, has never featured in the Serie A as he joined PSG from Serie B in 2012. The Pescara academy product could aim to suit up for a top Italian team before the end of his prime years.

Should the 2020 UEFA Euro winner join Roma this summer, he could prove to be a fine boost for the side's top-four push next campaign. He would emerge as a starter at the heart of midfield and also as a mentor for Edoardo Bove.

Manchester City ask for PSG star in deal for Bernardo Silva: Reports

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Manchester City have asked about PSG midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery's availability. They are keen to rope in the player as part of a swap deal, which will see Bernardo Silva move to Paris.

However, despite their transfer interest in Silva, the French club are unwilling to let go of their star this summer.

Zaire-Emery, 17, has emerged as one of the best midfield prospects over the past season. He broke through into his boyhood club's first-team plans after making his debut last August, contributing to their Ligue 1 glory in the process.

A right-footed defensive midfielder blessed with passing and work-rate, the France U19 international proved himself with a string of mature performances under Christophe Galtier. He started 10 of his 31 appearances last campaign.

