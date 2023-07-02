Jose Mourinho wants AS Roma to sign PSG star this summer: Reports

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to bring Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Renato Sanches to his club this summer.

Sanches, 25, has struggled to impress at the Parc des Princes since arriving from LOSC Lille for €15 million last summer. He started just eight of his 27 appearances last season, racking up just 905 minutes.

According to Todofichajes, Mourinho has informed his club's top brass to prioritize the 32-cap Portugal international's signing. He is aiming to strengthen his midfield after Georginio Wijnaldum's exit on loan.

Mourinho is thought to be unconvinced by Bryan Cristante's ability to shoulder first-team responsibility in the 2023-24 season. He is interested in pairing ex-Lyon star and new Bosman signing Houssem Aouar with the Benfica academy graduate at the heart of Roma's midfield.

Sanches, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2027, is said to be hopeful of a move away from PSG as he is looking to get more first-team action. Apart from operating in a deeper role at Roma, he could also provide competition to Lorenzo Pellegrini in a number 10 role.

So far, the former Bayern Munich man has scored two goals for PSG.

Fabrizio Romano shuts down rumors linking PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe to PL giants

Earlier last month, PSG ace Kylian Mbappe confirmed that he would not extend his current contract beyond June 2024. As a result, he has emerged as a hot topic of speculation with Real Madrid interested.

However, Football Transfers recently reported that Arsenal are aiming to launch a move for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner next summer.

In his exclusive column for Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano claimed that Arsenal have no intention to sign Mbappe as of now. He said:

"Despite some big headlines, I honestly have absolutely no news on any English clubs being in talks to sign Mbappe. If something will happen in the next months we will say that, but at this point I have absolutely zero information on this one. Real Madrid are always very well informed on him; I'm not aware of anything else at this point."

Should the Frenchman join the Gunners, he could prove to be a brilliant signing for them. He would demote Gabriel Jesus to the bench and form a partnership with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

So far, Mbappe has scored a staggering 212 goals and contributed 98 assists in 260 games across competitions for the Ligue 1 champions.

