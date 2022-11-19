Jose Mourinho wants Barcelona star at AS Roma - Reports

Jose Mourinho is open to the idea of signing Barcelona right-back Hector Bellerin at AS Roma, as per Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Mourinho and Rick Karsdorp have fallen out behind the scenes, with the conflict spilling out in public recently. Speaking at a press conference after Roma's 1-1 draw against Sassuolo on November 9, Mourinho told DAZN (h/t Sport Bible):

"It was a team that wanted to win against a tough opponent, I am sorry that the efforts of the team were betrayed by the attitude of one unprofessional player. "

He added:

"An unprofessional attitude that is not fair to his teammates, that is what disappoints me. I won't tell you. I had 16 players on the field tonight and I liked the attitude of 15 of them. In January, he needs to find himself another club."

The player is believed to be Karsdorp. Mourinho is now reportedly looking to bring in Bellerin as a replacement for the Dutch right-back, who is expected to leave in January.

Roma signed Zeki Celik from LOSC Lille Metropole this summer. However, Bellerin could be seen as a player who will increase the competition for the Turkey international's starting spot at Roma.

It remains to be seen if Bellerin swaps the benches at Barcelona for the Italian outfit, where he may not be a regular starter. However, he may not have a choice in the matter if a better proposition doesn't arrive soon.

He signed for Barca from Arsenal this summer on a one-year contract. Barcelona may not be looking to extend his deal, with 19-year-old Alejandro Balde relegating the former Arsenal right-back to the bench.

Bellerin has played just 321 minutes of football spread across five games in all competitions for Bara this campaign.

AS Roma target eager to extend Barcelona contract

Despite his limited playing time, Bellerin is eager to extend his contract at Spotify Camp Nou. Speaking to Radio Catalunya earlier this month (h/t 90min), the Spaniard said:

"For me it was very important [return to Barcelona]. When you grew up at La Masia, it is your greatest dream. I had had opportunities in the past but, for one thing or another, I had not arrived."

Bellerin, who left La Masia to join Arsenal in the summer of 2011, added:

"At the moment, I have a one-year contract. I would like to renew, but it depends on both parties."

Manager Xavi Hernandez has used Jules Kounde, Sergi Roberto, and Balde at right-back since the start of the campaign.

Hence, it won't be a surprise if the Spaniard isn't against offloading Bellerin in January instead of losing him for nothing next summer.

