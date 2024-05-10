Journalist claims Kylian Mbappe has already signed contract to join Real Madrid in the summer

Reputed journalist Abdellah Boulma has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Kylian Mbappe has already agreed a deal to join Real Madrid in the summer. The Frenchman has his contract at the Parc des Princes expiring this summer and has been widely linked with a free transfer to Real Madrid for quite a while now.

As claimed by Abdellah Boulma, the France international signed a deal at the Santiago Bernabeu on February 21. Mbappe has been a long-term target of Real Madrid for years now and the Spanish capital club came close to landing the attacker on a free transfer in the summer of 2022.

However, Mbappe had a change of heart at the eleventh hour and ended up signing a new two-year deal with PSG. His deal expires this summer and the France skipper made it clear last summer that he is not interested in a renewal.

Mbappe saw himself excluded from the first team for a brief period at the start of the current season. However, he was reintegrated into Luis Enrique's side soon and has been the French side's talisman this season.

PSG have already secured the Ligue 1 title this season and the 25-year-old will have the chance to add another trophy cabinet at the end of the season. The French capital club will take on Lyon in the French Cup final on May 25.

Mbappe joined PSG back in the summer of 2017 initially on loan from AS Monaco before making his stay permanent in 2018. He has made a total of 306 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants scoring 255 goals and producing 108 assists.

During his stay at the Parisian club, the French superstar won a total of 14 trophies including six Ligue 1 titles. However, he has not been able to guide Paris Saint-Germain to their ultimate aim i.e. the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have already won the La Liga title this season and could win their 15 Champions League if they can overcome Borussia Dortmund in the final. Regardless of their success, Mbappe will be a huge addition to Los Blancos.

Kylian Mbappe recommends PSG teammate to Real Madrid as the long-term replacement for Luka Modric: Reports

Kylian Mbappe reportedly wants Real Madrid to sign PSG teammate Vitinha who he believes could replace Luka Modric in the long run. The French superstar looks set to join Los Blancos in the summer on a free transfer as his contract expires at the Parc des Princes.

The French skipper reportedly believes that Vitinha has what it takes to fill in for Luka Modric should the Croatian superstar leave in the summer. The Portugal international has been impressive for Paris Saint-Germain this campaign registering nine goals and five assists in 43 games.

Modric's current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu expires in the summer and the 38-year-old could reportedly be on his way out. The Croat has established himself as one of the greatest midfielders in the modern era and has won a total of 25 trophies during his time at the club.