Journalist claims PL giants have jumped ahead of Liverpool in race to sign Real Madrid star after holding talks with his father

Journalist Eduardo Inda has claimed that Manchester City have surpassed Liverpool in the race to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo. Pep Guardiola's side are reportedly pushing to sign the Brazil international.

Liverpool have been linked with Rodrygo for a while now, and it was recently reported that the Reds were weighing up a massive offer to secure his services. They are considering the 24-year-old winger as Mohamed Salah's potential long-term replacement, with the Egyptian's contract expiring in the summer.

However, Inda has now claimed that Manchester City are actively pursuing a move for Rodrygo. He reports that the Cityzens have offered the left-wing position to the Brazilian.

Despite his natural position being on the left, Rodrygo has largely been used as a right-winger at Real Madrid behind Vinicius Junior in the pecking order. Kylian Mbappe's arrival last summer made matters worse for Rodrygo.

Pep Guardiola's side have reportedly guaranteed Rodrygo and his father's desired position on the left with the bonus of bigger wages. Speaking on El Chiringuito, Inda said (via Tribal Football):

"They tell me that the father of Rodrygo Goes, the entourage denies it, but they tell me that he's gone to talk, he has seen people from Manchester City a few weeks ago and they insist that he go play with Pep Guardiola. They offer him to play on the left flank, which is what the kid and the father want.

"Real Madrid cannot guarantee this playing chance because it is for Vinicius and Mbappé. At City they would offer to play him in this position and give him more money."

Rodrygo's current contract with Real Madrid is set to expire in 2028.

Fabrizio Romano provides massive update on Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold's future amid Real Madrid links

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Real Madrid are close to securing a move for Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Los Blancos have been interested in the England international's services as they look for Dani Carvajal's long-term replacement. Madrid reportedly saw a bid rejected by the Reds in January.

However, it seems a summer transfer is on the cards and close to completion. Romano reports that an official contract proposal has been sent to Alexander-Arnold's camp.

Negotiations are ongoing to work out the finer details of the deal, and all parties involved are confident that an agreement will be reached.

Alexander-Arnold has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup, among other accolades, with Liverpool.

