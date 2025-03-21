Liverpool preparing big-money move for Real Madrid star lined up as potential Mohamed Salah successor: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly considering making a massive offer to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo Goes as a potential successor for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian star's current contract at Anfield is set to expire this summer.

Liverpool are set to make an offer of €120 million for Rodrygo in case they part ways with Salah this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Reds' head coach Arne Slot will be keen on bringing an eligible replacement for the 32-year-old winger. He has registered 32 goals and 22 assists in 43 appearances across competition this season.

Rodrygo, meanwhile, has also been impressive for Real Madrid this season. The 24-year-old has been key in Carlo Ancelotti's star-studded squad, which includes the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. He has registered 13 goals and eight assists in 41 appearances across competitions.

Despite the massive offer, this potential move might be a difficult one for Liverpool as Los Blancos are reportedly not interested in letting go of Rodrygo. Along with the Reds, the Brazilian star is reportedly of interest to Manchester City and Chelsea as well.

Rodrygo is also reportedly focused on his future with Real Madrid and is not considering a move away from Santiago Bernabeu. His current contract at Los Blancos is valid until the summer of 2028.

Liverpool set to rival Real Madrid in race to sign Dean Huijsen

Liverpool have reportedly joined Real Madrid in the transfer race to sign Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen in the upcoming transfer window. The 19-year-old centre-back joined the Cherries on a six-year deal from his boyhood club Juventus last summer.

Liverpool have reportedly identified Huijsen as a potential replacement for Virgil van Dijk, whose current contract is set to expire this summer. The Juventus graduate has also been heavily linked with Real Madrid. Los Blancos are expected to make signings to strengthen their defense, especially after their injury woes in the backline this season.

Huijsen recently made his debut for Spain in their first-leg clash against the Netherlands in the quarter-final of the UEFA Nations League on March 20. Following the match, which ended in a 2-2 draw, the young defender was asked if he would like to join Los Blancos amid transfer links. He replied (via Madrid Universal):

"Would I like to play for Real Madrid? I’m only thinking about ending the season well, then when the time comes, we’ll see. The truth is, it’s an honour when such a big club is interested in me."

Dean Huijsen has started in 22 of his 27 appearances for Bournemouth this season while contributing six clean sheets and registering two goals. His current contract is valid until the summer of 2030 and he reportedly has a release clause of about €60 million.

