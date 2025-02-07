Journalist claims player who joined PL club on-loan in the winter transfer window wants Manchester United switch in the summer

Journalist Christian Falk has reported that Bayern Munich prodigy Mathys Tel wants to move to Manchester United in the summer transfer window. The French centre-forward is on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, having joined the Premier League giants this winter. There were reports of Tel initially turning down the offer to move to the north London club permanently but he's joined on loan.

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United were both in contention to welcome the Frenchman on loan this January. The Lilywhites sealed the deal on Deadline Day. Tel made his debut in their 4-0 defeat against Liverpool in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on February 6.

Although Ange Postecoglou's side have an option to sign Mathys Tel on a permanent deal this summer, it might not be a straightforward affair. According to Christian Falk, the Frenchman is keen on joining Manchester United if he gets an opportunity. Falk also explained in his daily briefing that the Red Devils are interested in the deal and talks have already started between the camps.

Trending

“Whether Tel stays with Bayern beyond the summer or moves on, it’s entirely up to him. If he can make the step to United, he would like to do it," said Falk in his daily briefing. (quoted by TBR Football)

The journalist added:

“If he sees a chance at Bayern Munich, perhaps he would also stay, but I think it’s hard for him, as he didn’t make it under Vincent Kompany. So, I think if he is performing very well, he will stay in the Premier League.”

As per a report by TBR Football, Manchester United refrained from signing Tel this winter because they weren't prepared to pay the €5 million loan fee demanded by Bayern.

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler shares opinion on Marcus Rashford's move from Manchester United to Aston Villa

Marcus Rashford - Premier League - Source: Getty

In a discussion on The Lineup, Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler backed English superstar Marcus Rashford on his recently completed loan move from Manchester United to Aston Villa. The former striker predicted that Rashford would find his mojo and rekindle his career at Villa Park.

He said (via TBR Football):

“I think this is the perfect move for him. We don’t know the reasons why he’s sort of gone under the radar in terms of performances at Man United, but he’s probably needed a bit of a change. I think this could kickstart his career again so I think it’s a perfect move for all concerned.

"Actually I think Manchester United probably wanted him away from the building and Aston Villa have got a very good player, this could be the making of him again this one.”

Marcus Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season, with a reported option to buy for £40 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback