Journalist provides crucial update on Chelsea's contract talks with N'Golo Kante and Jorginho

Chelsea's interest in signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica reportedly has no impact on the future of Jorgino and N'Golo Kante at the club.
As per a report by Nizaar Kinsella of the Evening Standard, the Blues are still keen to keep the two experienced midfielders at the club. They want to extend the contract of both stars, who are currently free to negotiate with any other team.
Kante and Jorginho are in the final six months of their contract at Chelsea and are yet to pen new deals. Talks are ongoing with the duo, but it could still take time before they put pen to paper.
Jorginho spoke about his Chelsea future on talkSPORT last month and admitted that he had no plans of leaving. He is keen to stay at the club and wants to sign a new deal. He said:
"Of course I do, I love Chełsea. But this is a thing I'm not going to think about now. I need to think about winning games. Otherwise it's a problem. I'll focus game by game and then we'll see what's going to happen. But my mind is on Chełsea now and trying to win as many games as possible."
Jorginho's agent also echoed his client's sentiments earlier this season when he rebuffed claims of talks with Barcelona. The agent claimed that he had never met with Barcelona director Mateu Alemany amid rumors that the Catalan side had agreed a deal to bring the midfielder to Camp Nou on a free transfer.
He said:
"I've never met with Barça director Mateu Alemany. We want to extend the contract with Chełsea, it's our priority. We only had conversations about Jorginho with Chelsea — no other clubs."
Chelsea in talks to keep N'Golo Kante
N'Golo Kante was adamant to sign a new deal at the club on his terms. He wanted a long-term deal, while the Blues were offering just a two-year contract.
Things have changed in the past few weeks after he suffered another injury setback before the FIFA World Cup. He is yet to return to action and will only be back at the end of February or early March.