Journalist says there are rumors that Liverpool are plotting shock move for Manchester City star

Liverpool are considering a move for Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, as per famed journalist Simon Jones.

Walker, 33, has established himself as an important dressing room presence for Pep Guardiola's side since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth up to £50 million in 2017. So far, he has helped his team lift 14 trophies.

However, the 75-cap England international has been rumored to depart the Etihad Stadium ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. With him in the final 12 months of his contract, he has drawn major interest from Bayern Munich.

According to the Daily Mail's Jones, Liverpool have emerged as a potential new suitor for Walker in the recent past. However, they are unlikely to win the race ahead of Bayern due to their domestic rivalry with Manchester City.

Should Walker secure a permanent move to Liverpool this summer, he could prove to be a decent signing for them. He would provide elite competition to Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right flank and mentor him in defensive duties.

Meanwhile, Walker has already expressed a serious interest in working under Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel. He is currently locked in negotiations with the Bundesliga champions, as per Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Walker, who has also reportedly been linked with his boyhood club Sheffield United of late, has registered six goals and 18 assists in 254 games for Manchester City so far. The veteran right-back could decide to leave his team this summer in search of regular first-team action as he dropped down in the Cityzens' pecking order last campaign.

Liverpool pushing to snap up 21-year-old Bayern Munich star: Reports

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are pushing to land Ryan Gravenberch's signature with the star open to departing Bayern Munich this summer. They are waiting for the midfielder's final decision, which is likely to arrive next month.

Earlier this month, Gravenberch opened up about his immediate future at the Allianz Arena. He told De Telegraaf:

"It may be that there are plans with me. I haven't really talked to the head coach about that yet, that will come after the [Under-21] European Championship when I'm back from Georgia and Romania. Then we will see how it is."

Gravenberch, 21, joined the Bavarians from his boyhood club Ajax in a £21 million transfer last summer. He started just six of his 33 appearances last season, scoring one goal and contributing one assist in 937 minutes of action.

