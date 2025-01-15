Journalist says Trent Alexander-Arnold has agreed to join Real Madrid in summer, could join in January if Liverpool decrease transfer fee

Journalist Josep Pedrerol has reported that Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has agreed to join Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. The Reds defender's agreement at Anfield expires in the summer as a result of which he will then join the Santiago Bernabeu for free.

However, he claims that there are some small details that could change the direction of this transfer. It is believed that Los Blancos could sign the 26-year-old in January itself if Liverpool lower their asking price to somewhere around £29 million to £33 million mark.

The main reason behind Real Madrid pushing for Alexander-Arnold's signing in January is due to Dani Carvajal's injury, which will keep him out for the season. At the moment, Lucas Vazquez is filling in for the Euro 2024 winner in this position.

This could be a significant factor in Los Blancos' title charge this season. Currently, Real Madrid are placed second in the La Liga standings, a point behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have an important decision to make as well with regards to Alexander-Arnold. The Reds will be able to secure a transfer fee for the player if they let him go this month, but it could potentially cost them the Premier League title.

The England international is an undoubted starter for Arne Slot at right-back. He's made 27 appearances across competitions this season, bagging two goals and five assists.

The Merseyside outfit are top of the Premier League standings, six points clear of second-placed Nottingham Forest, with a game in hand.

Liverpool and Real Madrid in the mix to sign La Liga midfielder in the summer - Reports

Martin Zubimendi

Liverpool and Real Madrid, among other clubs, are reportedly in the mix to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window. However, this move for either of these sides won't be easy, with competition from top Premier League clubs Arsenal and Manchester City.

A report from the Daily Mail states that it is the Gunners who are ahead in the race to secure the services of the Spain international (via 90 min). It is believed that Mikel Arteta and Co., are willing to trigger the player's £51 million release clause in his contract to complete this signing.

This would be a huge blow to Real Madrid and Liverpool, with the latter of these sides without a natural number six. There is a similar situation at the Santiago Bernabeu, where the club are yet to replace Toni Kroos, and Luka Modric's contract is set to expire in the summer.

