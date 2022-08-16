Juan Foyth asking price revealed as Barcelona pursue 'complicated' deal for Villarreal defender: Reports

Spanish journalist Javi Mata, via Gerard Romero, has revealed that Barcelona will have to fork out €42 million euros to sign Villarreal defender Juan Foyth.

It is claimed that the Yellow Submarine will not budge on that valuation and that it makes a deal difficult for Barca.

Romero has tweeted:

"(Villarreal want) €42M for Foyth, they will NOT negotiate a clause. They don't want players. That is the starting point for Roig, we will see how it evolves. In these conditions, complicated for (Barcelona)."

Juan Foyth @JuanMFoyth #UECL Arrancamos @laliga con una victoria en Valladolid. Ahora mente puesta en el jueves, empieza nuestro camino en Europa Arrancamos @laliga con una victoria en Valladolid. Ahora mente puesta en el jueves, empieza nuestro camino en Europa 🔜 #UECL https://t.co/yf7pC9JzA4

Barca are on the lookout for a new right-back as they look to make further improvements to their defense.

The Blaugrana have already signed Jules Kounde from Sevilla for €55 million and former Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen as a free agent.

Foyth joined Villarreal from Tottenham Hotspur last summer on a permanent deal for €16 million.

He made 38 appearances last season at the Estadio de la Cerámica having spent the campaign prior at the club on loan.

The Argentinian impressed for Unai Emery's side and was part of the team that made it to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

He has four years left on his current deal with Villarreal but interest from Barcelona may cut that stay short.

Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest may depart

Dest is a target for United

There is speculation over Dest's future with Manchester United reportedly interested in taking the American full-back to the Premier League.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag previously worked with the player at Ajax before he left for Barca in 2020 for €26.2 million.

He has gone on to make 72 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring three goals and contributing five assists.

Xavi is said to have reservations over the right-back and could agree to selling the player to United.

This will pave the way for a move for Foyth but that would be dependant on if Barcelona would be willing to match Villarreal's hefty valuation.

Meanwhile, Romero (via UtdReport) reports that United duo Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot are also on Barca's shortlist of potential right-back acquisitions.

The pair have encountered a difficult spell at Old Trafford at present, with Dalot being part of the United XI that has lost it's first two games of the season.

Wan-Bissaka has had to settle for a place on the bench having been displaced by Dalot.

Edited by Matthew Guyett