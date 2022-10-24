Jude Bellingham’s entourage confirms club he wants to join amid interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid: Reports

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham's entourage have confirmed that the player wants to join Real Madrid despite interest from Chelsea and Liverpool, as per Relevo.

Bellingham is one of Europe's most sought-after teenagers, having impressed at Signal Iduna Park since joining from Birmingham City for £22.5 million in 2020.

He has made 17 appearances across competitions this season, scoring eight goals and contributing two assists.

The 19-year-old is considering leaving Dortmund next summer, and the team he wants to join is Real Madrid.

Those close to the player have been made aware of his desire to head to the Santiago Bernabeu as he allegedly feels it is the best move for his career.

Not only is Los Blancos' sporting project enticing to Bellingham, but the fact that he will also be joining a side that will be competing for silverware.

Madrid are working on a deal for Bellingham, but it is likely to be a difficult one due to the midfielder currently being valued at £81 million (via Transfermarkt).

That price-tag is only likely to rise through interest from other potential suitors. A bidding war for the English teenager may ensue.

There is strong interest from the Premier League in the form of Chelsea and Liverpool. Both reportedly failed with approaches for the midfielder in the summer.

Bellingham has three years left on his current contract with Dortmund.

Interest in Bellingham is clearly hotting up and with good reason as he continues to be Dortmund's protagonist this season.

The English midfielder scored a brace for BvB in a 5-0 win over Stuttgart on 22 October.

Not only that, Bellingham also became the youngest Bundesliga captain in history this season when captained Dortmund in a 3-2 to defeat to Koln on 1 October.

He is also expected to be part of Gareth Southgate's 26-man England squad that head to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Three Lions' first game comes on 21 November against Iran. Bellingham is likely to be one of the youngest players at the tournament.

He impressed for England in a 3-3 UEFA Nations League draw with Germany on 26 September.

Bellingham had three shots in the draw, making 45 passes, the most of any England player. He did so boasting a passing accuracy of 91.1%.

Clearly, interest in the midfielder is merited given he has quickly become not just a crucial member of Dortmund's team but also England's aswell.

It appears that Real Madrid lead the race ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool for the English teenager.

