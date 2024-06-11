Julian Alvarez wants to join La Liga club despite interest from Chelsea and PSG: Reports

Manchester City star Julian Alvarez is reportedly interested in joining Real Madrid despite interest from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. However, the report by The Athletic states that it's highly unlikely that the Argentine will be able to seal a move to Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The World Cup winner has been a revelation ever since his move to the Etihad club in 2022. In 54 appearances across all competitions last season, the 24-year-old managed 19 goals and 13 assists.

Be that as it may, the Argentine is linked with a move away from Manchester City to find regular game time for himself. He's been playing second fiddle to Erling Haaland and a move away from City might be the only way to find playing time similar to that of an orthodox No. 9.

Alvarez, over the last few weeks, has been linked to several clubs including Chelsea, PSG and Atletico Madrid.

The Blues are in dire need of a seasoned striker, someone who could help Nicholas Jackson find his full stride. The Englishman has shown promise but needs a seasoned striker to help him ease into the role expected of him at Stamford Bridge.

As for the Parisians, they lost former World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe to Los Blancos. Securing Alvarez's signature would add another World Cup winner to their squad. Furthermore, the Argentine has scored some really crucial goals for City, something PSG would also like to have a taste of.

However, Alvarez himself would reportedly prefer a move to Real Madrid. This could also prove to be difficult for another reason. The Galacticos just signed Mbappe. With the Frenchman taking the lead role at the club, Alvarez could find himself playing second fiddle yet again.

Alvarez's addition could help bolster Chelsea's attack

The Argentine could end up being the missing piece in Chelsea's attack. The Blues have had a turbulent two seasons but turned things around last season with a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

With a team growing in confidence, Alvarez's addition could really tie things together. Furthermore, the 24-year-old would be able to link up with World Cup winner and Argentina teammate Enzo Fernandes who is yet to hit the ground running at Chelsea.

With Cole Palmer performing the way he did last season, the 24-year-old's addition could make the west London outfit a force to be reckoned with. The youngster scored 27 goals and laid off 15 assists in 48 appearances across competitions.