Julian Nagelsmann's girlfriend Lena Wurzenberger drops major hint that he could become next Chelsea boss

Julian Nagelsmann's girlfriend, Lena Wurzenberger, has dropped a hint that the German manager could be moving to Chelsea. She was supposed to join BMW in Munich on April 1 but has reportedly not joined yet as they are figuring out their future.

As per The Sun, Wurzenberger used to work with BILD but quit just around the time Nageslamann was sacked by Bayern Munich. She has not yet taken up a new job and is now waiting for her partner before deciding on her next place of work.

Chelsea are confident of hiring Nagelsmann as their next permanent manager. The Blues sacked Thomas Tuchel earlier this season and then fired his replacement, Graham Potter, just seven months into his appointment.

The two-time UEFA Champions League winners currently have Frank Lampard as the caretaker manager, while interviews continue with potential replacements.

Why did Bayern Munich sack Julian Nagelsmann?

The Bayern Munich board was not happy with the side's drop in form. They believed that the club's long-term and short-term goals were not nearing completion under the German and they needed a change.

Speaking to the media, the Bundesliga club's CEO Oliver Kahn said (via GOAL):

"When we signed Julian Nagelsmann for FC Bayern in the summer of 2021, we were convinced we would work with him on a long-term basis — and that was the goal of all of us right up to the end. Julian shares our aspiration to play successful and attractive football. But now we have come to the conclusion that the quality in our squad - despite the Bundesliga title last year - has come to the fore less and less often."

The 53-year-old added:

"After the World Cup we have played less successfully and less attractively. The big fluctuations in performance have cast doubt on our goals for this season, but also our goals for the future. That is why we have acted now."

The German side hired former Chelsea and PSG manager Thomas Tuchel as replacement for Nagelsmann. However, things have not worked out as they have been knocked out of the DFB Pokal and the Champions League since.

