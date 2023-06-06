Julian Nagelsmann wants ex-Barcelona star at PSG despite interest from Arsenal: Reports

Rumored incoming manager Julian Nagelsmann reportedly wants Xavi Simons at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) despite strong interest from Arsenal.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is believed to be a huge admirer of Simons' abilities and is willing to compete with the Parisians for his signature.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, Arsenal are looking to add strength in depth to their ranks over the summer transfer window. Arteta and his young team gave Manchester City a run for their money and fell short by just five points in an impressive turnaround following the 2021-22 campaign. They will need all the help they can get and the club views Xavi Simons as the ideal player to bring onboard.

However, the Gunners will face tough competition from PSG, who reportedly have a buyback clause on Simons, according to Don Balon magazine. Due to this, should they be in a deadlock with Arsenal, the Parisians would get preference. The Gunners will have to hope that the French champions will turn their heads elsewhere in order to get a clean shot at signing Simons.

The Dutchman made just seven appearances for PSG's senior team before departing for PSV Eindhoven in search of valuable game time. He has since established himself as the heartbeat of the Dutch side, scoring 22 goals and providing 12 assists in 48 appearances across competitions. Xavi Simons is a highly-versatile player who can play on the wings as well as centrally.

PSG played a good hand by adding a buyback clause when they let him go and it seems to have worked in their favor. However, Arsenal see Simons as one of their top targets and will do their best to acquire the player.

PSG sign former Arsenal target Marco Asensio

Another player who was on both Arsenal and PSG's radar over the last year was Marco Asensio, whose contract at Real Madrid was due to expire this summer. The Spaniard decided against renewing his deal and will leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of June after nine successful years, joining the Parisians as a free agent.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Asensio was due for his medical and will soon sign the contract as the Ligue 1 champions prepare an announcement.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was keen to bring Asensio to the Premier League as he would add valuable experience to the squad, while also adding quality depth across the front three. However, the prospect of playing alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar was probably too difficuly for the Spaniard to turn down.

The Parisians will sign Marco Asensio on a four-year deal until June 2027.

