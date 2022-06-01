Jurgen Klopp gives approval for sale of Liverpool star this summer - Reports 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly (according to Sport Bild via Inside Futbol) greenlit the sale of star forward Sadio Mane amid interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Mane has been one of Liverpool’s best performers in the Klopp era. The German manager signed the forward from Southampton for €41.2 million in the summer of 2016. Since the move, the Senegal international has pitched in with 120 goals and 48 assists across all competitions, helping the club win every possible trophy on offer.

With Mane leading the line, the Reds have won the Champions League (2018-19), the Premier League (2019-20), and the FA Cup (2021-22), amongst other honors.

Mane's current contract with the Merseyside giants runs out in 2023, and it is believed that he’s looking for a premature exit. With the 30-year-old entering the final year of his contract, Liverpool are prepared to let him go for the “right price” this summer.

As per Sport Bild (via Inside Futbol), Klopp has accepted Mane’s decision and will not stand in his way. The former Borussia Dortmund coach “has approved” the versatile forward's sale and will look to bring in a fresh face as his replacement in the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich are hoping to complete the transfer for a €35 million fee. However, considering Mane is valued at €80 million (via Transfermarkt), the 19-time English champions might not settle for such a nominal fee.

Liverpool would miss Sadio Mane’s work rate and adaptability next season

With Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, and Fabio Carvalho in their ranks, Liverpool might not miss Mane’s goal contributions next season. But what they would certainly miss is his immense work rate and versatility.

The Senegal international has played in multiple offensive positions (left-wing, right-wing, false nine) since his move from Southampton. Not only has he excelled in each of these roles, but he has never complained about playing out of position.

He has also been Klopp’s hardest-working player. Mane has chased down every ball and forced the opposition to make mistakes, pressing relentlessly until the final whistle.

Klopp has a reputation for turning difficult situations in his favor. Assuming Mane is sold, it would be interesting to see how he manages to make up for the former Southampton man’s unmatched stamina and selflessness.

