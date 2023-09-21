Jurgen Klopp provides Ryan Gravenberch injury update after Liverpool's UEL win over LASK - reports

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly stated that Ryan Gravenberch did not suffer a serious injury in Liverpool's UEFA Europa League group-stage win against LASK Linz on Thursday (21 September).

The Dutch international was signed by the Reds from Bayern Munich on deadline day this summer for €40 million. He had to wait three weeks to make his first start for his new club, which came in a dominant 3-1 win against LASK in Austria.

Gravnberch started the game in a midfield three alongside Harvey Elliott and fellow summer signing Wataru Endo, while Stefan Bajcetic played as an inverted right-back. His 63rd-minute assist to Luis Diaz completed the comeback after the visitors trailed 1-0 in the 14th minute.

There were major concerns surrounding Gravenberch's fitness when he went down to the ground in the 73rd minute and required treatment. Klopp withdrew him instantly and brought on Mohamed Salah, who scored his team's third goal in the dying embers of the game.

However, the German manager has apparently assured fans that the 21-year-old midfielder isn't seriously injured. A tweet by TNT reporter Danny Jameison (@h/t @DannyJamieson) read:

"Jürgen Klopp told me postmatch that Ryan Gravenberch just had a touch of cramp when he came off - first time he’s played extended minutes in a long time! #LFC #UEL."

The last time Gravenberch started a game before the win against LASK was in June 2023, when he featured in the Netherlands' 1-1 U21 UEFA Euros draw against Georgia U21.

Jurgen Klopp lauds Ryan Gravenberch after Liverpool beat LASK

Jurgen Klopp praised Ryan Gravenberch and said the Dutchman was 'decisive' in Liverpool's comeback win over LASK Linz.

The hosts made it very difficult for the Merseyside giants to level the scoreline until Darwin Nunez's 56th-minute spot-kick. After the equalizer, the Reds were evidently going for the jugular as Klopp brought on Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Gravenberch made the difference in the 63rd minute when his run down the right flank was found by Harvey Elliott. Without much deliberation, the former Ajax man played in a brilliant low cross which was finished off by Luis Diaz from an unmissable range.

After the match, Klopp praised Liverpool's new No. 38 and said, via @DaveOCKOP on X):

"Ryan played a super game and was really decisive for us."

Gravenberch was signed at a time when Liverpool fans felt a traditional, renowned No. 6 was the need of the hour. But his display against LASK highlighted how he can be important in providing competition for the central midfield spots at the club.

In his 74 minutes against the Austrian side, Gravenberch created four goal-scoring chances and recorded eight recoveries.