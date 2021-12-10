Jurgen Klopp wants ‘disappointed’ PSG defender at Liverpool: Reports

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Achraf Hakimi, who is disappointed with his time at the Ligue 1 club so far, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional.

PSG signed Achraf Hakimi from Serie A champions Inter Milan for a deal worth up to €70m in the summer. The 23-year-old was among a host of several top signings the French giants made during the transfer window, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma also joining them.

Achraf Hakimi put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Parisians with the hope of playing a key role in their pursuit of the Champions League and other trophies. However, the defender's time at PSG has not been as smooth as he had hoped.

Get French Football News @GFFN Mauricio Pochettino's persistence in playing Achraf Hakimi at right-back in a four is proving increasingly problematic with his positioning and attacking style issues. Worse, Hakimi seems to be trying to compensate by playing safe, meaning PSG haven't seen his best for some time. Mauricio Pochettino's persistence in playing Achraf Hakimi at right-back in a four is proving increasingly problematic with his positioning and attacking style issues. Worse, Hakimi seems to be trying to compensate by playing safe, meaning PSG haven't seen his best for some time.

While Achraf Hakimi has established himself as a regular starter for Mauricio Pochettino's side, their results have not been up to the mark. Many believe PSG do not have what it takes to win the Champions League this term despite boasting a star-studded squad.

There have also been suggestions that Achraf Hakimi does not have a good relationship with some players, including Lionel Messi and Neymar. The Moroccan is disappointed with his time at PSG so far and is reportedly considering his future at the club.

According to reports, Liverpool are interested in acquiring Achraf Hakimi's services from PSG. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is a particularly huge admirer of the right-back and wants to take him to Anfield.

Achraf Hakimi, though, will not come cheap despite him being unhappy at PSG. Mauricio Pochettino's side will reportedly want to recoup the €70m they splurged on to sign him from Inter Milan in the summer.

Real Madrid have been touted as a possible destination for Achraf Hakimi. However, the Morocco international is not keen on a return to the Bernabeu if reports are to be believed.

Where will Achraf Hakimi fit in at Liverpool should he leave PSG?

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen to take Achraf Hakimi to Liverpool but where will he fit in at Anfield? The Reds already boast one of the best right-backs in the world in Trent Alexander-Arnold.

According to reports, Jurgen Klopp is keen to move the England international into midfield. The German believes Trent Alexander-Arnold can have more of an impact on the Liverpool team by moving up the pitch.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 🎙 Trent Alexander-Arnold on playing in midfield:



“I’m a right-back. I’ve played that my whole career and haven’t really stepped out of it too much. In the big Premier League games I haven’t been thrown into midfield, so it’s tough to say if I’d be able to handle it." 🎙 Trent Alexander-Arnold on playing in midfield:“I’m a right-back. I’ve played that my whole career and haven’t really stepped out of it too much. In the big Premier League games I haven’t been thrown into midfield, so it’s tough to say if I’d be able to handle it." https://t.co/JVdJPY2o4l

Should Trent Alexander-Arnold move to midfield, Achraf Hakimi could be the ideal candidate to assume the right-back role at Liverpool.

