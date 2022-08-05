Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to submit quick bid for Bayern Munich superstar - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane this summer.

Sane, who has three years left in his deal at the Allianz Arena, joined Bayern from Manchester City in a deal worth up to £50.6 million in the summer of 2020. He has won six trophies with them, including two consecutive Bundesliga titles.

Last season, the 26-year-old registered 14 goals and 15 assists in 45 games across competitions. However, he wasn't a regular first-team player, racking up only 1979 minutes and starting only 22 Bundesliga games.

According to Nacional, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed interest in signing Sane this summer. The report adds that the German wants the Reds to submit an opening bid for the left-footed attacker as soon as possible.

With the arrival of Sadio Mane in Munich this summer, Sane is expected to feature in fewer games, and he's seriously considering the option of leaving the Bundesliga. As per the aforementioned report, Bayern could be open to bids in the region of £46 million for the player.

Sane, who spent four years in England, between 2016 and 2020, won every major domestic title under Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. In 90 Premier League games, he bagged 25 goals and 32 assists.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are looking to fill the void left by the summer exits of Mane, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino. So far, the Merseyside outfit have signed striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica and forward Fabio Carvalho from Fulham to bolster their offence.

Liverpool eyeing Yeremy Pino move

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are among a host of clubs monitoring Villarreal forward Yeremy Pino. However, other top clubs like Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal are also reportedly in the fray.

The 19-year-old has turned heads in Europe with his electric performances since his debut in October 2020. In the last two seasons for the Yellow Submarine, he has scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 77 games across competitions.

