Juventus' asking price for Cristiano Ronaldo revealed - Reports

Juventus have named a rather surprising amount as the asking price for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been heavily linked with an exit.

Juventus crashing out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 at the hands of FC Porto has not been well received by fans or critics. Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus' most expensive player, bore the brunt of it as his arrival was expected to transform the Bianconeri into Champions League contenders.

Cristiano Ronaldo's current contract expires in the summer of 2022 and amid a lot of speculation regarding his future, AS claims that Juventus have slapped a €25 million price tag on him. The report adds that the Bianconeri will not stand in Ronaldo's way if he wants to leave the club.

Juventus to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave for €25 million

Juventus have been proactive so far about defending their big-money investment in the Portuguese. Juventus boss Fabio Paratici told the press after Juventus' loss against Benevento last Sunday that the club plans on keeping Ronaldo at the club beyond the end of the season.

He said:

“We’ve decided to keep Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s the best player in the world and we are holding on tight.

“We have a project that we started from last season, one game will not change our views or our strategy. This line continues and we are very happy with what we’ve done, so we’ll continue working to improve.”

Juventus' dream of winning a tenth consecutive Serie A title has also taken a hit after their latest loss to Benevento and Ronaldo is now keen to leave. Reports have suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo has his heart set on a return to his former club Real Madrid.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was asked about reports linking Cristiano Ronaldo with a return to the Santiago Bernebau and he chose not to dismiss those rumours. Speaking to SkyItalia a week and a half back, Zizou said:

"Yes, it may be [true]. We know Cristiano, we know the person he is and everything he has done here.

"But now he's a Juventus player and we must respect this. Now, let's see what the future will be. I was lucky enough to coach him and he is very impressive. Right now, he's helping Juventus."

Juventus have a raft of ageing players on their payroll and they need to revitalize their squad this summer. The Old Lady are keen to bring in young players who can stay at the club for the long-term. In order to do that they will need a fair amount of money and that's why they have decided to consider selling Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus are yet to receive any offers for Cristiano Ronaldo. They will not force him to stay or leave. If an interested party tables a €25 million bid, they will not stand in Cristiano Ronaldo's way.

