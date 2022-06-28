Juventus asking price revealed amid Chelsea interest in Matthijs de Ligt: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Juventus center-back Matthijs de Ligt this summer. The Blues are eager to bolster their defense as they are set to part ways with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen after the expiration of their contracts on June 30.

As per 90min, Juventus are seeking a fee in the region of €100 million for De Ligt. Chelsea could consider making a move for the Dutchman as he has reportedly emerged as the club's top defensive target ahead of Frenchman Jules Kounde.

The 22-year-old joined Juventus in a deal worth €75 million in the summer of 2019. He has made 117 appearances for the Bianconeri in all competitions and has helped the club win a Scudetto and a Coppa Italia.

Juventus are set to part ways with veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini this summer. The club will therefore be eager to hold onto Matthijs de Ligt. The youngster's physical attributes, technical ability, and leadership qualities make him the ideal long-term replacement for the Italian.

Furthermore, the club are going through a transition phase under Massimiliano Allegri. They finished fourth in the Serie A table last season and will therefore be keen to hold on to their best players to boost their chances of improving under Allegri and competing for the league title next season.

However, contract extension negotiations between Matthijs de Ligt and Juventus have stalled due to his wage demands. He is believed to be willing to leave the club if they do not increase their offer.

Chelsea are monitoring the Dutchman's situation in Turin. Thomas Tuchel is likely to prioritize bolstering his defence this summer as he prepares for the departures of Rudiger and Christensen. The club's new owner, Todd Boehly, has reportedly held talks with the defender's agent Rafaela Pimenta.

Juventus hold the power when it comes to negotiations as De Ligt has two years left on his contract. Reports suggest that they could be willing to part ways with the former Ajax star if they receive an offer of €100 million.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via Matthijs de Ligt has moved ahead of Jules Kounde in #Chelsea 's priority list since the takeover. The club are keen to offload players, so could offer them in a swap deal for the defender.[via @NizaarKinsella Matthijs de Ligt has moved ahead of Jules Kounde in #Chelsea's priority list since the takeover. The club are keen to offload players, so could offer them in a swap deal for the defender.[via @NizaarKinsella]

Chelsea need de Ligt as they part ways with another key defender this summer

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Cesar Azpilicueta could be set to follow Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen out the the door at Stamford Bridge this summer. As per Barcablaugranes, the veteran defender has already informed Chelsea's new owners of his desire to leave the club this summer.

The 32-year-old has made 476 appearances for the West London club. During his time, he helped them win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, an EFL Cup, a Champions League title, two Europa League titles, and a FIFA Club World Cup. The versatile defender is arguably a club legend at Chelsea.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Barcelona tell Cesar Azpilicueta he will have to force Chelsea exit amid transfer frustration Barcelona tell Cesar Azpilicueta he will have to force Chelsea exit amid transfer frustrationmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/EdBQiwCOnL

His departure could prove to be a massive loss for Thomas Tuchel's side and will force the club to intensify their efforts to sign multiple top-quality defenders this summer. According to Marca, Tuchel is reluctant to part ways with Azpilicueta as he is set to lose Rudiger and Christensen.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far