Juventus close to agreeing deal for 26-year-old Real Madrid star - Reports

As per El Nacional, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is interested in signing Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola, who is currently on loan at Fiorentina.

The Spaniard found it hard to establish himself in the Los Blancos set-up last season. His injury issues and poor form meant that he made just 16 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice. The fact that Odriozola faced competition from Dani Caravajal and Lucas Vasquez for the right-back position didn't help either.

Hence, he was sent on loan to Fiorentina this season and has been much better. He has already made 24 appearances in all competitions for the Italian club, scoring once and assisting once.

Madrid Loan Watch @MadridLoanWatch Álvaro Odriozola vs Bologna:



7,0 match rating Álvaro Odriozola vs Bologna:78’ minutes played57 touches39 acc passes (95%)2 key passes2 clearances5 recoveries2/3 crosses comp1/2 dribbles comp1/4 duels won7,0 match rating 📊🇪🇸Álvaro Odriozola vs Bologna:78’ minutes played57 touches39 acc passes (95%)2 key passes2 clearances5 recoveries2/3 crosses comp1/2 dribbles comp1/4 duels won7,0 match rating https://t.co/17NXoSoUA6

Odriozola also spent the second half of the 2019-20 season on loan at Bayern Munich. However, he could only make five appearances for them in all competitions.

Now, Allegri has reportedly asked Juventus' board to sign Odriozola in the summer. The 26-year-old has also expressed that he is comfortable playing in Italy.

Real Madrid signed the Spaniard for €30 million from Real Sociedad in 2018. With his return to form in Serie A, they could look to ask for a similar price if Juve do come asking for him.

Real Madrid could keep Juventus target Alvaro Odriozola next season

While Odriozola's first stint with Los Blancos didn't go well, the club could still keep him next season. This is due to the struggles of Dani Carvajal in recent times.

The veteran defender has struggled with injuries this season and has looked out of touch more often than not. He has made 25 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring once and assisting twice.

The 30-year-old was taken to the cleaners by Kylian Mbappe in Madrid's win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. Carvajal's replacement Lucas Vasquez didn't do too well either. The French striker was able to score two goals over two legs and both of Madrid's right-backs were arguably at fault.

Squawka Football @Squawka



Dani Carvajal is tired of facing French wingers. ‍ Most touches in the opposition box in a #UCL knockout game since 2016/17:◎ 18 - Frank Ribéry (April 2018 vs. Real Madrid)◉ 18 - Kylian Mbappé (February 2022 vs. Real Madrid)Dani Carvajal is tired of facing French wingers. Most touches in the opposition box in a #UCL knockout game since 2016/17:◎ 18 - Frank Ribéry (April 2018 vs. Real Madrid)◉ 18 - Kylian Mbappé (February 2022 vs. Real Madrid)Dani Carvajal is tired of facing French wingers. 😮‍💨 https://t.co/saduF8Pc4n

Hence, Real Madrid could be in the market for a right-back in the summer. The likes of Reece James and Achraf Hakimi have also been thrown into the mix, as per El Nacional.

However, Los Blancos might just be tempted to keep Odriozola for one more season rather than letting him go to Juventus.

