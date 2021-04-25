Juventus closing in on AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma - Reports

Italian champions Juventus are still looking for Gianluigi Buffon's long-term successor. Buffon has been a part of the Juventus side for two decades now, barring a season at PSG in the middle.

It is an understatement to say that Juventus are heavily reliant on the 43-year-old to lead the dressing room and play in goal as well. However, Buffon is not getting any younger and Juventus might just have found the ideal replacement for the legendary goalkeeper.

They have identified AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma as the successor to the 2006 World Cup winner.

Juventus' interest in signing Gianluigi Donnarumma is not a new story. However, the Old Lady might finally be getting their hands on the long-term target this season.

In light of losing Donnarumma, AC Milan are rumored to have already identified a replacement for the outgoing goalkeeper.

Juventus could sign Donnarumma on a free transfer

Gianluigi Donnarumma is available on a free transfer at the end of the 2020-21 season. The 22-year old goalkeeper is running out of a contract at AC Milan. Donnarumma is a client of super agent Mino Raiola and the Milan club are struggling to negotiate a deal with the Italian's agent.

On the other hand, Juventus have a pretty strong relationship with Mino Raiola. Donnarumma is reportedly earning €6 million a year at AC Milan. However, the CFO of Juventus, Fabio Paratici, is ready to offer Donnarumma €10 million a year which he thinks is enough to lure the Italian number 1 to the Allianz Stadium.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been at AC Milan since 2015. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

AC Milan are already preparing for life after Gianluigi Donnarumma. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri are looking to bring in Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

The 25-year old is a French international and is one of the highest rated goalkeepers coming out of Ligue 1. Mike Maignan has helped Lille challenge PSG this season for the Ligue 1 title.

Juventus signing Donnarumma would help the club take a step in the right direction as Donnarumma is one of the world's most highly sought after young goalkeepers.

The Italian international made his debut for AC Milan at a very young age of 16 years and 242 days back in 2016. 5 years since making his debut, Donnarumma has notched up more than 240 appearances for the club.

The 22-year old has also represented Italy 25 times and is set to become the Azzurri's number 1 choice in goal at the European Championships this summer.