Juventus consider surprise swoop for Chelsea winger as possible Angel Di Maria replacement: Reports 

Juventus are reportedly considering a swoop for Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling as a potential replacement for Angel Di Maria. The English attacker only arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer but has endured a difficult spell in west London.

Sterling joined the Blues from Manchester City for €56.2 million. He has made 22 appearances across competitions, scoring six goals and providing three assists. The 28-year-old has failed to replicate the form that saw him heralded during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb (via Football Insider), Juventus are weighing up a move for Sterling as Di Maria is likely off at the end of the season. The Argentine joined the Old Lady as a free agent last summer on a one-year contract. He has featured 12 times, scoring two goals and contributing four assists.

Chelsea are reportedly looking to concentrate on young players and lured Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 22, to Stamford Bridge from Shakhtar Donetsk for €70 million this month. They also secured the signing of Joao Felix, 23, on a six-month loan from Atletico Madrid, and RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku, 25, arrives next summer.

Sterling has proven European experience having played in the UEFA Champions League with Manchester City. He made 339 appearances, scoring 131 goals and creating 95 assists for Pep Guardiola's side during his time at the Etihad.

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie rejects Aston Villa move as he waits on bid from Chelsea

Juventus' McKennie is waiting for a Chelsea bid.

Juventus midfielder McKennie has reportedly rejected a move to Villa as he wants to wait for an offer from Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur, per Corriere dello Sport. The American has featured 19 times this season, scoring three goals and providing an assist. He impressed for the USA at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, starting in all four of the Stars and Stripes' fixtures as they bowed out in the last 16.

McKennie's game time at the Allianz Stadium has become limited, and the return of Paul Pogba may further jeopardize his spot in Massimiliano Allegri's team. Chelsea are in the market for a new central midfielder. An injury crisis has struck Graham Potter's side, with N'Golo Kante and Denis Zakaria (on loan from Juve) sidelined.

However, the report does add that McKennie would prefer a move to Borussia Dortmund over the Blues or Spurs. The American midfielder joined the Old Lady from Bundesliga side Schalke in 2021 for €20.5 million. He has two years remaining on his contract.

