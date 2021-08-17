Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo working on a move away from the club - Reports

According to Italian journalist Paolo Condo, both Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo have been working to find a suitable club for the Portuguese skipper for over a month.

Writing for La Repubblica (via Juvefc.com), Condo claimed:

“Outside the official narrative, which obeys an obvious etiquette, it is clear to everyone that Juventus and Ronaldo have been waiting for a buyer able to free them from their respective constraints."

According to the aforementioned source, Juventus are keen to offload Cristiano Ronaldo in order to balance their books due to the financial problems caused by the global pandemic.

Condo believes Juventus will always score the same number of goals with or without Cristiano Ronaldo. The Italian journalist also claims that if the Bianconeri had been in a better financial position, they would have signed Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan.

He added:

“It follows that Juve scores more or less always the same goals, whoever their main striker is since they always choose them well. Only that Cristiano pays him four times the others, thus removing ammunition from the rest of the departments. In another budget situation, Juve would never have let Donnarumma finish at PSG.”

It is worth noting that a lot of clubs across Europe have found it difficult to offload their players this summer. This is because the global pandemic has hampered the finances of all big teams except for those in the Premier League.

Juventus haven't received any offers for Cristiano Ronaldo so far

As things stand, Juventus have not received any offers for Cristiano Ronaldo. With less than two weeks remaining in the transfer market, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will likely stay in Turin for another season.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo has just one year remaining on his Juventus contract. He could be a free agent next summer if the Old Lady fail to convince him to pen a new deal.

Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing Cristiano Ronaldo if Kylian Mbappé decides to jump ship to Real Madrid in the near future.

