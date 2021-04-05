Juventus in danger of missing out on Arsenal star - Reports

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has been on Juventus's radar since last summer's transfer window. However, a move has so far failed to materialize, and it could reportedly stay that way even after the upcoming transfer window.

If reports from Todofichajes are to be believed, Juventus might miss out on Lacazette's signature for a second consecutive year. The 29-year-old will enter the last year of his contract with Arsenal after the ongoing season, but the Premier League giants are yet to begin contract renewal talks with him.

However, the aforementioned report claims that a recent upturn in the Frenchman's form has changed the Gunners' mind.

Arsenal management are now planning to offer Lacazette a new deal that will keep him in north London beyond the current season.

Lacazette's striking partner at Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has struggled with consistency this season. As a result, the Frenchman has taken over the scoring mantle, forcing Arsenal to plan for his contract extension.

Lacazette has already crossed last season's tally of 12 goals across competitions. He now has 13 goals for Arsenal this season, one fewer than Aubameyang. If the Frenchman continues to perform at a similar level for the remainder of the season, don't be surprised if Mikel Arteta and co. decide to extend his stay at the club.

Juventus, on the other hand, have the option of making Alvaro Morata's loan move permanent if they miss out on Lacazette. On loan from Atletico Madrid, Morata has scored 16 goals and provided 12 assists for the Bianconeri this season.

Lacazette contract situation will be addressed in the summer: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that the club will address Alexandre Lacazette's contract situation this summer

Prior to Arsenal's Premier League encounter against Liverpool, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta opened up about Lacazette's contract situation. While praising the Frenchman for his recent form, Arteta clarified that his contract will be addressed in the summer:

“I think he’s been really good. I think he’s been in really good form for months now. I think he’s sustaining that level. He’s scoring goals and he’s providing the team with something different as well. His work rate has been phenomenal and it’s what we want.

“The situation with Laca will get addressed in the summer. I will speak to him and just propose a future that we want and that’s it. Now I just want players focused and only focused on performing and getting the best out of them for the team.”