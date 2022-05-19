Juventus director held talks with Chelsea star's agent over summer transfer: Reports

Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini has held talks with Chelsea over the potential summer transfer of Jorginho, according to reports.

The Italian midfielder has been a key member of the Blues squad ever since his big-money arrival for around £50 million from Napoli in 2018. Jorginho came third in the 2021 Ballon d'Or vote. He won the Champions League with Chelsea and the EURO 2020 with England.

The 30-year-old has played 46 times across the current campaign, scoring nine times. He is considered an outstanding holding midfielder and a penalty-taking expert.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini has landed in London to oversee a couple of transfer dealings. He will hold talks with the representatives of Chelsea and discuss the summer transfer of Jorginho.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Inside Futbol, Cherubini has been in London to discuss the transfer business on behalf of Juventus. The Italian giants are looking to conduct a squad overhaul this summer.

The Old Lady are chasing a number of Premier League midfielders. This includes Manchester United star Paul Pogba, who is out of contract at Old Trafford in June.

Jorginho currently has one year left on his current Chelsea deal. However, his agent has confirmed that he will look at other options if he is not offered an extension by the west London outfit.

The reigning club world champions cannot currently negotiate any player arrivals or departures due to the messy situation regarding club ownership.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks are ongoing with club captain Cesar Azpilicueta

Another Stamford Bridge stalwart who has been linked with a move this summer is defender Cesar Azpilicueta. He currently sits fourth in the club's all-time Premier League appearance rankings with 322 appearances.

The 32-year-old has played 45 times for the club this term, captaining his side to UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup victories.

However, talkSPORT reports that while the veteran defender has triggered a contract extension, Barcelona are interested in signing him. Tuchel told Chelsea's website about the Spain international's situation:

"We had a lot of these talks because I think it felt like he won everything after the Club World Cup so I can understand these thoughts, that maybe a cycle is at its end. Then there’s also a change of ownership and he played only under this owner so maybe it increased his second thoughts about his situation."

He added:

"His extension kicked in at the same time and he loves the club, he loves the challenge and he loves to be here. He is our captain, we are still in dialogue and at some point we are also selfish because we are not responsible to solve any other club’s problems or to fulfil any other club’s wishes."

Cesar Azpilicueta has already told Chelsea that he wishes to join Barcelona in the summer.



(Source:

