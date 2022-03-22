Juventus edging closer to signing Chelsea contract rebel - Reports 

Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger looks set to join Italian giants Juventus in the summer after his contract with the Blues expires at the end of the season.

There have been ongoing talks about trying to extend the German's contract within the Chelsea camp as he has been such a key figure for the London side since Thomas Tuchel's arrival.

There has also been more doubt over Rudiger's future since Chelsea aren't allowed to give out contract extensions under the British Government's new sanctions on the club.

However, there is just one obstacle standing in the way of Juventus striking a deal... money.

Rudiger's wage demands are astronomical and have been a stumbling block for Tuchel's side to complete the extension as they are not willing to meet them.

Although 'The Old Lady' has reportedly struck a free deal with the German defender, another must part from the Italian side to be able to afford the wage bill.

He’ll sign a 4 year contract worth €6.5M a season



Speaking on 'Radio Radio' in Italy, journalist Tony Damascelli has hinted that Dutch defender Matthijs De Ligt's could be leaving Turin this summer:

"The rumors in the market refer to Rudiger and Pogba, but as things stand, there is no money, unless De Ligt 's probable sacrifice (gives them the money)"

Paul Pogba is also a possible target for Juventus in the upcoming window as the Frenchman is also out of contract with Manchester United.

How could this affect Chelsea and Juventus?

The current European Champions will be reluctant to let the centre back go, however the circumstances may be out of their control as a contract extension is looking unlikely.

However, it may not be all doom and gloom for the Blues, they could use De Ligt as part of the deal for Rudiger and land themselves a talented young centre back who could replace Rudiger straight away.

The Dutch centre half is a brilliant replacement as he already has the experience of playing at the highest level and was also the captain of the Ajax side which made it to the UEFA Champions League semi-final in 2019.

As for Juventus, they will probably be getting one of the best defenders in the world right now.

Rudiger has really come into his own over the last few years at Chelsea and has really developed into a fan favorite.

His determination, passion, elegance and loveable personality is a core reason why his name is sung around Stamford bridge at least once a game.

