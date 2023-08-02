Juventus enquire about signing €30 million-rated Manchester United linked defender: Reports 

According to RMC Sport, Juventus recently enquired about the possibility of signing Manchester United-linked center-back Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice.

Jean-Clair Todibo joined Nice on loan from Barcelona in the 2021 January transfer window before making the move permanent that summer. The 23-year-old had an impressive 2022-23 campaign for the Ligue 1 club, helping them keep 13 clean sheets in 46 appearances across all competitions.

Juventus are reportedly interested in acquiring his services ahead of next season. As per reports, Todibo plans on staying at Nice next season to earn a spot in France's Euro 2024 squad, but he may be tempted by a lucrative offer from the Old Lady.

However, the Bianconeri could face stiff competition from Manchester United for Jean-Clair Todibo's signature. The Red Devils are currently monitoring his situation, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist recently said in an interview with The United Stand on YouTube (via The Peoples Person):

“I think Todibo remains one of the players they appreciate. People remember that we mentioned the French Market when Man United were looking for a new centre back and he was one of them. They’ve always been regularly following Todibo, who did very well with Nice, he’s one of the players they are tracking, and they had some contacts. It was the end of May-beginning of June.”

Romano also disclosed that the Red Devils would only make a move for Todibo if Harry Maguire is sold this summer. Erik ten Hag and Co. recently rejected a £20 million offer from West Ham United for the 30-year-old centre-back.

Jean-Clair Todibo is known for his brilliant range of passing and aggressive approach while defending. With both Juventus and Manchester United interested, Nice have valued the center-back at €30 million.

Andre Onana snubbed 2 Premier League clubs to join Manchester United

Andre Onana snubbed both Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea to join Manchester United. The former Inter Milan goalkeeper was officially confirmed as a Red Devil on July 20 after signing a five-year contract with the club for a £47.2 million transfer fee.

Onana's agent, Albert Botines, spoke to Calciomercato, revealing that he had meetings with both London-based clubs in April. He said (via The Sun):

"It all started a few months ago, towards April, many inquired about the player. Tottenham have asked for information. Chelsea have had a very strong interest. There were meetings in London and Chelsea also met with Inter, but Ten Hag was key."

Botines added:

“We are looking forward to facing great managers like Guardiola and trying to win titles with Manchester United. We have a great desire to excel.”

Onana had a phenomenal 2022-23 season for Inter Milan. The 27-year-old kept 19 clean sheets in 41 appearances, aiding the Serie A giants in reaching the UEFA Champions League final.

The Cameroonian shot-stopper will aim to replicate the same individual success for Manchester United next season. He will next be in action on August 5 in a pre-season friendly against Lens at Old Trafford.