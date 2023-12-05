Juventus enter race to sign Premier League star linked with Liverpool - Reports

Juventus have reportedly joined the race to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who is currently linked with many Premier League sides including Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

According to Italian media outlet Calciomercato, Seria A giants Juventus are looking forward to bringing English midfielder Phillips to Turin in the summer. He joined Manchester City from Leeds United in 2022 for a reported fee of £42 million.

However, the Englishman has failed to get regular minutes at Etihad. Since joining City, the 27-year-old has made only 29 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side. This season, he has played only 216 minutes in a total of eight appearances across different competitions, mostly coming as a substitute.

Manchester City's academy star Rico Lewis has managed to find a place above Kalvin Phillips in the pecking order. Lewis has made 12 appearances for the Cityzens in the ongoing season and he also has two goal contributions. The 19-year-old has also played three games as a defensive midfielder for Guardiola's side.

As a result, as reported by football journalist Rudy Galetti, Pep Guardiola can let the Englishman leave next year if Manchester City gets a suitable offer. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were reportedly interested in signing Phillips. However, the competition for the English midfielder has started heating up with Juventus' interest.

Liverpool are looking forward to signing Eredivisie star as Mohamed Salah's replacement - Report

According to 90min, Liverpool are considering signing PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko as Mohamed Salah's potential replacement next summer.

The Egyptian forward signed a contract extension with the Reds, which will keep him at Anfield until the end of the 2024-25 season. However, the interest of Saudi Pro League sides has always been a point of concern for Jurgen Klopp.

As a result, Liverpool are actively looking to sign the 31-year-old's replacement. The likes of Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, and Jarrod Bowen have been linked to the Reds in the recent few weeks.

A new name from Eredivisie has joined the list. PSV Eindhoven's Johan Bakayoko is reportedly seen as the successor of Mohamed Salah at Anfield. The Belgian midfielder has made 24 appearances for PSV in the ongoing season and has bagged four goals and 13 assists.