Juventus eye former Chelsea loanee as short-term Paul Pogba replacement

Serie A outfit Juventus have identified former Chelsea loanee Saul Niguez as a potential short-term replacement for new arrival Paul Pogba, a report from El Larguero (via Calciomercato) has claimed.

Having run down his contract with Manchester United, Paul Pogba returned to Juventus earlier this month, signing a four-year deal as a free agent. The 29-year-old was expected to be a key player in Juventus’ upcoming season, but an unfortunate injury has thrown a spanner in the works. Diagnosed with a meniscus tear, Pogba sees a prolonged spell out on the sidelines.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Rival watch: Paul Pogba will be out for months after picking up a knee injury and will miss the game against Real Madrid this weekend. Rival watch: Paul Pogba will be out for months after picking up a knee injury and will miss the game against Real Madrid this weekend. ❗️Rival watch: Paul Pogba will be out for months after picking up a knee injury and will miss the game against Real Madrid this weekend.

With the Frenchman set to miss months of action, Juventus could return to the market in search of a short-term replacement. And as per the aforementioned report, Saul could be the one to find his way to Turin this summer.

The Atletico Madrid player was initially offered to AS Roma, but the move did not materialize. The Old Lady could now end up signing the former Chelsea loanee on a loan deal to fill in for Pogba over the next few months.

According to the Daily Mail, Pogba has been diagnosed with a tear of the lateral meniscus in his right knee, putting his World Cup campaign with France in jeopardy. The former Manchester United midfielder is expected to visit a specialist before deciding on what approach to take to recover from the unfortunate setback.

Saul Niguez’s lackluster Chelsea spell could make Juventus wary

Spanish midfielder Saul Niguez joined Chelsea on a loan deal in the summer of 2021. The Atletico Madrid man was expected to be a key member of Thomas Tuchel’s Blues but was instead reduced to being a fringe player. Over the course of the 2021-22 campaign, he only featured in 23 games across competitions, recording a single goal.

Saul, who is contractually bound to Atletico Madrid until June 2026, is a versatile midfielder and a true workhorse. However, he first needs to adjust to new surroundings before firing on all cylinders.

The 27-year-old could be an asset to Massimiliano Allegri if the Italian can find a way to accommodate him and make him feel at home. Else, it could turn out to be another disappointing loan spell for all parties involved.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far