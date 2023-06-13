Juventus eye surprise move for Arsenal star, with Dusan Vlahovic keen on leaving - Reports

Juventus are reportedly eyeing up a move for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun as they prepare for Dusan Vlahovic's potential departure.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Juventus are showing interest in Balogun this summer. The young American frontman spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Ligue 1 side Stade Reims. He impressed, scoring 22 goals in 39 games across competitions.

The 21-year-old recently switched nationality from England to the USMNT. He earned 13 caps for the Three Lions' U21s, scoring seven goals.

Balogun is set to return to Arsenal, now that his loan with Reims has come to an end. However, he may be heading out of the Emirates permanently, with Juve keen for his services.

The Old Lady's interest stems from uncertainty over the future of Vlahovic. The Serbian striker was in fine form this season, scoring 14 goals in 42 games. However, Massimiliano Allegri's side were hit with a ten-point deduction at the end of the campaign, meaning they failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

That has sparked talk that Vlahovic may look to leave the Allianz Stadium in search of Champions League football. Manchester United are reportedly interested in the 23-year-old, as manager Erik ten Hag looks to add a center-forward to his squad.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell talks up club's potential signing of Declan Rice

Campbell has lauded the Gunners' move for Rice.

Arsenal are hot in pursuit of West Ham United captain Declan Rice. Reports claim that the Gunners are close to reaching an agreement for the midfielder in a deal that could reach £100 million.

Rice has been vital for the Hammers, bagging five goals and four assists in 50 games across competitions. He played a key role in David Moyes' side winning the UFA Europa Conference League.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has given a glowing verdict on the Gunners' potential acquisition of Rice, telling The Highbury Squad:

“I think this signing is proof that we are serious as a football club again. That’s how important the Declan Rice signing is for Arsenal. England international. He has been unbelievable. Still 24. Fantastic young player. Nowhere near his prime yet.”

Rice has become a regular for England under Gareth Southgate. He has earned 41 caps, scoring three goals. He has added more goals to his game this season despite being a predominantly defensive midfielder.

The north Londoners' pursuit of the 24-year-old comes after they missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City. Manager Mikel Arteta looks intent on mounting another title challenge with the signing of one of the Premier League's most highly regarded talents.

