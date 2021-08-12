Juventus fail to reach contract agreement with star forward amid differences in release clause - Reports 

Juventus have failed to reach a contract agreement with star forward Paulo Dybala after yet another round of negotiations, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato (via Juvefc.com).

Paulo Dybala is entering the final year of his Juventus contract. With just 11 months remaining on his contract, both parties have hit yet another roadblock in signing a new deal due to differences in the amount of release clause.

According to the aforementioned source, Paulo Dybala's representatives want to insert a €50 million release clause in the 27-year-old's contract. Juventus, however, are not keen on having a release clause, but if the situation persists, they want the amount to be in the region of €70 million.

The good thing is that both Juventus and Paulo Dybala are keen to carry on with their relationship. Dybala's agent has landed in Italy with the next round of negotiations scheduled for Saturday.

According to the source, Juventus are set to offer Dybala a contract until 2025 with an option to extend it by another year. The new contract will be worth around €10 million per annum.

Since both parties are determined for Dybala to stay, there is no rush in completing the negotiations. However, it would be best to wrap up the deal early as Juventus and Dybala can shift their focus to trying and winning back Serie A.

Juventus still haven't tied down Cristiano Ronaldo's contract

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala are in similar situations with both forwards' contracts expiring next summer. However, Juventus have so far not tied Cristiano Ronaldo down beyond 2022.

With no advancements in talks between Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is being linked with a number of clubs. They include Paris Saint-Germain, who signed Lionel Messi from Barcelona on a free transfer.

Juventus will have to act fast if they want to tie down the Portuguese. The 36-year-old forward will be allowed to talk to other clubs in January if the Old Lady do not act quickly enough.

With Kylian Mbappé also in a similar position to Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, PSG could try and replace the French international with Ronaldo if Mbappe decides to leave for Real Madrid on a free transfer.

